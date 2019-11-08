WFUNCSU (copy)

In N.C. State's season opener in 2017 against South Carolina, halfback Jaylen Samuels (1) failed to pick up a crucial fourth-down conversion attempt in the fourth quarter of the game.

N.C. State ended the third quarter by pinning South Carolina in its end zone and forcing a punt. The Wolfpack started its first series of the quarter on the Gamecocks’ 46-yard line.

It turned into the Wolfpack's final scoring drive. After leaning heavy on the pass, N.C. State ran the ball on eight of the drive’s nine plays (the first three happening at the end of the third quarter). Only on a fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line did N.C. State pass, with Finley faking a handoff to Jaylen Samuels and hitting the running back to the right of the end zone.

The Wolfpack defense intercepted South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley on the next series, but N.C. State couldn’t capitalize. The Wolfpak put together a drive that looked promising — featuring a 21-yard pass down the left sideline — but ultimately stalled out.

A review ended N.C. State's next series as a turnover on downs. Facing a fourth-and-5 on the South Carolina 35, Finley threw left to Samuels, who did his best to turn and stretch for the first down. It was a close call that did not go in N.C. State's favor. Finley went left to Samuels on back-to-back plays. The first was a drop well past the first-down marker.

On the Wolfpack's final drive, Finley led one final push where N.C. State converted one first down before benefiting from a defensive pass interference. That combination put the Wolfpack 30 yards away from a score. N.C. State converted two more first downs and had first-and-goal from the 8-yard line. Three incomplete passes and a second-down sack by South Carolina snuffed out a chance at a comeback and started N.C. State’s season with a loss.

Total points in the quarter: 7

Total yards in the quarter: 115

Time of possession: 10:30

