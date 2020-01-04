Appalachian State’s men’s basketball team defeated visiting Georgia Southern 74-72 on Saturday.

Why the Mountaineers won: The Mountaineers trailed by seven points with 2:59 remaining, but ended the game on a 10-1 run, which gave App the two-point win.

The big play: App State’s Justin Forrest was the hero of the night, capping off the 10-1 run at the end of the game with the winning 3-pointer with 1 second remaining on the clock. It gave Forrest 25 points on the night, but most importantly, the Mountaineers the conference win.

Stars

Appalachian State: Justin Forrest 25 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists; O’Showen Williams 20 points, 3 rebounds.

Georgia Southern: Simeon Carter 15 points, 7-of-10 FG, Quan Jackson 13 points, 5 steals.

Notable

The Mountaineers got their ninth win, which puts them well above the pace to pass their win total from last year of eleven. They also secured their third win in Sun Belt play in four games, where it took them nine games to win three last season.

Records

Appalachian State: 9-6 (3-1 Sun Belt)

Georgia Southern: 9-6 (3-1 Sun Belt)

Up Next

Appalachian State: vs Louisiana, 7 p.m. Monday

Georgia Southern: at Little Rock, 7:30 p.m. Monday

Don’t miss a minute of Appalachian State football this season. Read the team breakdowns, get to know the players, follow game coverage and more with our App State Football newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments