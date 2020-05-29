The main question hung in the air days after: Why?
Former coaches and alums felt a combination of confusion and sadness after their old programs were cut by the Appalachian State athletics department Tuesday.
The answer, on the macro level, is the coronavirus. College ADs around the nation are having to scrunch their budgets, and App State is no different. Men’s indoor track and field, men’s soccer and men’s tennis became casualties of the COVID-19 scramble.
“Really, unfortunately, I think it’s a sign of the times,” said Keith Richardson, a former App State tennis player. “We’re seeing this a lot of places all over the country, and I’m afraid there’s going to be more of it.
“I’m sad. I’m sad for everybody else that played there. And what I’m trying to do, and I’ve gotten better at it today, is remembering how lucky I was to get to play for Appalachian.”
Over the last few years, App State athletics has worked with a pretty consistent budget figure. The department said it’s operated in a range of $25 million to $26 million in the last few years. Saying it needed to cut 20 percent of that, or $5 million, for the 2021 fiscal year, Appalachian is dropping from 20 sponsored sports to 17 as part of that effort.
App State athletics director Doug Gillin said the program cuts would save the department $1 million, a figure that would come to fruition in the next two to three years. According to figures from the department’s most recent NCAA finance report, 2019, that holds true by those numbers.
Subtracting combined revenue from operating expenses of men’s soccer and men’s tennis from that year produces a figure of $778,201. Cost savings from the indoor track season, which won't include scholarship savings since the same athletes compete for the outdoor team, are indiscernible in the report because those two seasons are lumped together.
But accounting ledger logic doesn’t make it any easier to accept for those who helped to build those now shutdown programs.
Richardson helped App State win back-to-back Southern Conference titles in 1974 and 1975. He was coached by Jim Jones for three years and by Bob Light his senior year after Jones became the school’s AD. The program also produced Norman Chambers and J.W. Isenhour, both of whom coached at N.C. State — Chambers for one year in 1976 and Isenhour from 1968 to 1981.
All of those mentioned are members of the N.C. Tennis Hall of Fame.
On top of supporting the athletics department and the football program since he graduated, Richardson said he also makes pledge payments toward the tennis facility that will be built on the old Watauga High School site, known as Appalachian 105. Richardson hopes the new courts will help in recruiting for the women’s program, and hopefully one day, can attract the idea of reviving the men’s program again.
“My dream, and my hope, is that they somehow, someday, one day bring tennis back to App State,” Richardson said. “That’s what is keeping me positive about this, is that maybe things will turn around.”
Vaughn Christian was the App State men’s soccer coach from 1971 to 1977, when the program had some of its biggest moments. He recruited players from all over the world, the likes of Emmanuel Udogu, David Mor and Thompson Usiyan, all former Southern Conference players of the year. Usiyan remains the NCAA's all-time leader in career goals (109) and points (255).
No surprise to him, Christian’s phone has rung constantly since Tuesday. The soccer program, which used to draw thousands of fans to games in Conrad Stadium, had the respect and support of former football coach Jim Brakefield and basketball coach Bobby Cremins, Christian said.
Making it more disappointing was the program’s recent uptick, winning 11 games for the first time since 2002. Christian felt for both current and former players, as well as current head coach Jason O’Keefe and the outgoing staff.
“He recruited some very good talent, and that’s one of the telling things that happens when you’re program really takes an upshot and takes off,” Christian said. “A lot of the coaches have all the X's and O's, but you’ve got to be able to do it, and he was able to do it. And it was starting to show the results.”
John Weaver, App State’s longtime track and field coach who retired after the 2018 academic year, said there’s still much to understand about the situation that led to the indoor men's cut. But even though men’s track program will be dealing with a competition gap between the cross country and outdoor seasons, it’s a far better situation than the other two programs were given.
“Obviously we’re disappointed," Weaver said. "We’re not really exactly sure why it was needed, but we’re obviously going to have to go with what the administration felt like it needed to do."
Under Weaver, App State was a steady fixture for championships in the SoCon. He oversaw the transition to the Sun Belt before handing track and field off to one of his former runners, current head coach Damion McLean.
The lack of indoor season adds a wrinkle for current Mountaineers coaches to figure out, Weaver said. But the program has had to make do before. He thinks it can again.
“One thing I will say, and this will probably be the last thing I say, is that Appalachian track and field has always found a way to overcome adversity over the years and still be a strong program,” Weaver said. “So I’m sure that’s going to happen now.”
