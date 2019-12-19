This is such a great city.
I've really warmed up to it over the last few years. My first trip, I was a little overwhelmed by it. That was a few years ago, during the summer, and I was constantly looking for a way to stay cool.
No one tells you that it gets cold during the wintertime down here too. But it's been wonderful. I've had some good local food and some delicious local brews. And what's been really neat is the completely different feel around the team.
As I write this, I'm sitting roughly in the same spot where I worked last year in the team hotel's lobby. I can see everyone as they wander by. And again, it just feels different.
Last year, I picked up on a very palpable mood of uncertainty. Who would stay with App State, who would maybe go with Scott Satterfield to Louisville, and who would have to fend for themselves?
This year, in the transition from Eli Drinkwitz to Shawn Clark, it looks so different. It will still be a few weeks before Clark really starts nailing down his staff. But there's a lot more peace and comfort here on Canal Street.
There's a lot going on down here. On top of App State's push for its fifth straight bowl victory, the Mountaineers had to navigate an early signing period. Appalachian signed 17 players on Wednesday, the best class for the program's short FBS era.
I was also able to talk to Darrynton Evans about his NFL prospects and how he's navigating the decision that could change his life.
I will probably have some more delicious food and drink tonight. It's really a great place to be. Looking forward to writing a few more stories through App State's matchup with UAB on Saturday night.
Take care and thanks for reading,
Ethan
P.S. Here is a coaching series that came out of last year's trip to New Orleans. I know I've pushed this in front of you guys a few times, but I'm trying to make a living!
