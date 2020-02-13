App State athletics logo

College baseball is here, and Appalachian State opens a three-game series at Gardner-Webb on Friday to kick off the 2020 season. 

Coach Kermit Smith and his staff are now in their fourth season together, and they saw a step forward last season. The Mountaineers went 22-31, winning 13 conference games and appearing in the Sun Belt Conference tournament for the first time since the school joined the league.

They look to be trending upward, too: In App State’s first 45 Sun Belt games under Smith, they won only nine. In their last 45, they’ve won 21.

“We really like where we are,” Smith said. “Obviously there’s things that we need to continue to improve on, but we’ve got a good base.”

With many guys back, both in the batter’s box and on the mound, here are five reasons why Appalachian might be ready to turn a corner:

