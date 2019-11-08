First, a couple items worth considering: South Carolina started this game with a 97-yard touchdown on the opening kickoff return; the Gamecocks also scored on their first offensive possession as well.
N.C. State founds ways to respond to both and end the quarter with a 14-14 tie.
The Wolfpack’s first drive was a 14-play excursion, leaning on the pass until reaching the goal line. Finley attacked the middle of the field or horizontal on the line of scrimmage. The first two first downs that N.C. State converted came from passes around the hash marks. Two of three plays that spilled out in the left and right flats turned into first downs too. The series ended with four straight run plays, the last featuring a quarterback keeper by Finley for 6 yards.
After South Carolina’s second score, N.C State used some rollouts and razzle dazzle to catch the Gamecocks off-guard. Two of their first three passing plays on the drive featured Finley rolling to his right. The Wolfpack was also able to pick up 28 yards on a double-reverse flea flicker. N.C. State established the run a bit more — running on four of its nine plays, including a 2-yard touchdown — to tie South Carolina.
Total points in the quarter: 14
Total yards in the quarter: 150
Time of possession: 8:58
