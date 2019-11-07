App State played with a freedom to shoot 3-pointers against Ferrum. They went 5-of-20 from that range, shooting them at many different points in the shot clock.
Williams said they’re given that trust under one condition.
“As long as we attack and get paint touches,” Willliams said.
Kerns said it doesn’t have to be the case on every play, but he prefers when the offense gets the ball into the paint first. The Mountaineers, he said, has athletic guards — players like Forrest, Gregory and others — who can attack downhill. That aggressiveness forces the defense to collapse and gets shooters open.
“I just think for us, the best open 3 to get the defense into a long close out, play to one more, maybe drive that one, we’re going to get a more cleaner, open like if that ball hits the paint,” Kerns said. “I think if the ball doesn’t hit the paint, and it’s going around the perimeter, we’re not going to get as good of a shot.
“But it’s not an absolute. I think that’s difficult. I really want them to have some freedom and play and not think so much. But if we can, I do like the ball to touch the paint before we get a 3.”
