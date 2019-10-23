Little Rock is the back-to-back Sun Belt champion. That’s also the team that App State and Elderkin have aspired to since Elderkin took over the program in 2014.
The Mountaineers lost to the Trojans by 16 during the regular season and 15 in a conference semifinal matchup that ended App State’s run in New Orleans.
Elderkin said Wednesday that Little Rock is a constant conversation topic.
Somebody — my staff’s here — but they’re going to have to monitor me,” Elderkin said. “Because they’ll probably tell there’s not a staff meeting that doesn’t go by where we’re talking about ‘Well, this is what we need to do to beat Little Rock.’
“And we felt like after last season, if that’s the team to beat, then how we play them is how we need to play every day, with that in mind. So they come up a lot.
Added junior forward Lainey Gosnell, who averaged 10.3 points and 4.3 rebounds last season: “That is our goal, that is a team the we look up to, but at the same time, we aren’t that team. So it’s like, what are we doing everyday to be better? What are we doing everyday to compete with that team? So even though that team is the standard, is the best team in the league, in our conference, but what are we doing as a team to make us the best we can be?”
