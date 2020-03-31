web spring reax 033120

Wake Forest's Eric Bae played in all eight events in the short season with a 70.74 stroke average.

 Brian Westerholt/Sports On Film

Many questions remain, but spring sports athletes at NCAA Division I universities will now have the option of returning to their sports in 2021.

Reporters John Dell, Conor O'Neill and Ethan Joyce from the Winston-Salem Journal and Joe Sirera of the News & Record polled some of them today to gauge their reaction to the NCAA decision and to see what they've considered regarding their athletic futures.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments