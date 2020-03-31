Many questions remain, but spring sports athletes at NCAA Division I universities will now have the option of returning to their sports in 2021.
Reporters John Dell, Conor O'Neill and Ethan Joyce from the Winston-Salem Journal and Joe Sirera of the News & Record polled some of them today to gauge their reaction to the NCAA decision and to see what they've considered regarding their athletic futures.
Kendall Dobbins
School
UNCG (Northern Guilford)
Sport
Golf
Hometown | high school
Summerfield | Northern Guilford
On the NCAA decision
“I knew that I wasn’t going to do another year, so I was more excited for others who want another chance. … I’m done and ready to move on with my life. I had a great four years, met great people, played some great golf courses and had a great experience.”
My plan
“I already had plans to start doing other things. … I was going to travel for about a month in Europe in June, but that looks like it’s going to be canceled and I already booked the tickets. … My family owns a farm, and my plan is to start a farming business and we’ve started to work on starting my own business.”
– JOE SIRERA
Hannah Brookover
School
Wake Forest
Sport
Track and field and cross country
Hometown | high school
Palm Harbor, Fla. | Calvary Christian
On the NCAA decision
"I trusted the NCAA with the decision and didn't think about it too much because it was completely out of my control. An extra year of eligibility is fair, and I thought that would happen in the end. It will be interesting to see how it works when the time comes. The result of the indoor season was hard to see, though. I wasn't at nationals, but I had teammates and friends that were. To not get that experience and opportunity back is tough. Unprecedented times like these require hard decisions, and that was one of them. To me, the most important thing is that everyone stays healthy and safe and we do our part in figuring all of this out.
My plan
"As of right now, I am going to get my master's in biomedicine at Wake Forest next year. I have a fifth year of eligibility because I was injured my sophomore year. I am really looking forward to continuing my education and also being able to compete. As far as taking the extra eligibility from this spring season after next year, I am not sure. That is something I would have to discuss with coaches. For right now, I am just going to continue training and studying."
– CONOR O'NEILL
Grant Powell
School
UNCG
Sport
Golf
Hometown | high school
Colfax | Northwest Guilford
On the NCAA decision
“Initially, I was shocked because we have over 350 Division I schools in the country and to grant another year of eligibility to student-athletes shows the NCAA’s character. It shows they care a lot about us and are putting us first.”
My plan
“I’ve talked about it with my coach (Terrance Stewart) for quite some time now. We had a long conversation about it, and if it’s something I want to consider it’s always there. Anything is possible at this point. I’m kind of in a pickle because they haven’t said whether you’d have to go to grad school or just take basic courses and how that’s going to work.”
– JOE SIRERA
Eric Bae
School
Wake Forest
Sport
Golf
Hometown | high school
Southern Pines | Pinecrest
On the NCAA decision
“It gives me more options knowing that I can come back if I want to. I think it’s a good decision because a lot of guys seasons were cut short.”
My plan
“My plan is I don’t have one yet. If I do come back, I would probably work toward a master's (in economics). There’s also the pro golf issue, but we’re not sure if or even when there will be (Korn Ferry Tour) qualifying school.”
– JOHN DELL
Peyton Pesavento
School
Wake Forest
Sport
Tennis (sophomore)
Hometown | high school
Advance | Reynolds
On the NCAA decision
“It’s nice to have an option like this going forward. But for me I think it will likely depend on how my career goes over the next couple of years if I want to use that extra year or not. This decision does a lot for the seniors, especially if they are looking at graduate school, and then they can also play that extra year.”
My plan
“I haven’t even talked about it yet with my coach (Jeff Wyshner), so I think we’ll likely have a team meeting about all of this at some point. My immediate plan is to continue to work online for the rest of this semester, so what I’m really focusing on now are my studies.”
– JOHN DELL
Jerry Haas
School
Wake Forest
Sport
Golf; men's coach
On the NCAA decision
“I’m a fan of the seniors getting that extra year, but I’m not so sure about everybody getting an extra year. It may stunt your growth a little bit as a program at some schools. Suppose a team has two or three seniors and they all come back; where does that leave a freshman who is coming in who was expecting to compete for a starting spot?”
My plan
“We have two seniors, Charlie (Kennerly) and Eric (Bae), and Charlie already has a job lined up in the financial world. So it will be an option for Eric if he does want to come back, but he’s also graduating and will look at pro golf as an option. But it’s good that he has options.”
– JOHN DELL
Kim Lewellen
School
Wake Forest
Sport
Golf; women's coach
On the NCAA decision
“The NCAA, with the help of the different conferences, thought through many of the concerns that were originally brought up. I see it being a good thing for the student-athletes and feel like many of them will take it advantage of this opportunity. It very well could change the original recruiting thoughts of coaches and change the numbers they are looking for in certain classes.”
My plan
“We are working toward seeing if it’s an option for (Wake’s only senior Siyun Liu) to return. She’s a very bright young lady and is interested in possibly getting a master's in the Business School here at Wake. I would love the opportunity for her to return, as it has been her dream to contend again for the national championship.”
– JOHN DELL
Kylie Bouplon
School
UNCG
Sport
Softball
Hometown | high school
Winston-Salem | Forsyth Country Day
On the NCAA decision
“I’m really glad they granted another year of eligibility because that’s just a devastating way for people to end their season, to end their career with only playing less than half the games.”
My plan
“It’s kind of complicated because I have gotten into law school at Campbell. I don’t know if I can take my eligibility year.”
– JOE SIRERA
