BOONE — No. 24 Appalachian State faced a tougher game than anticipated on Saturday. Thank goodness for Darrynton Evans and a stout offensive line.
The junior running back scored three touchdowns — two in the third quarter and one in the fourth — to provide some distance in a 35-13 victory against Texas State. It was App State's 10th win of 2019, giving the Mountaineers double-digit victories in back-to-back seasons.
Evans has rushed for multiple touchdowns in four games this season; he finished the game against Texas State with 21 carries and 154 yards. But as he starred, another talented offensive weapon was forced off due to injury.
Corey Sutton, App State’s star wide receiver, left the game at the beginning of the second quarter. He caught a short pass and was blindsided by a tackle that caused a fumble.
Sutton was holding his left knee before being helped off the field. After a few minutes in the medical tent, he was taken to the locker room. He reappeared on the sideline in the second half on crutches.
Zac Thomas and Sutton combined for App State’s first score. The quarterback hit the wide-open receiver running down the middle of the field for a 45-yard touchdown pass and a 7-0 lead.
Sutton came into Saturday's game a week removed from the best performance of his App State career. Against Georgia State on Nov. 16, he had eight receptions for 173 yards and three touchdowns.
App State led 14-10 at halftime against Texas State despite holding a 286-149 margin in total yardage.
Part of that was due to a fruitless red zone visit and a missed field goal during the first half. Texas State also caught App State off guard right before halftime. Bobcats receiver Javen Banks grabbed a 53-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Vitt with three seconds left in the second quarter.
Texas State hit a 48-yard field goal to pull within 14-13 with just over nine minutes left in the third quarter. App State responded by scoring on back-to-back drives.
The first scoring drive was set up by Noel Cook's interception, which put the Mountaineers on the Bobcats 29. Evans scored his first touchdown, a 13-yard run, four plays later.
App State’s next drive went 67 yards on six plays, benefiting from two Texas State penalties. Evans scored a touchdown from 10 yards out to cap the drive and give App State a 15-point lead.
He scored his last touchdown in the fourth quarter, putting victory well in hand.
