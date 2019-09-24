Darrynton Evans has a nice little streak going.
The junior running back for Appalachian State has registered back-to-back games with at least three touchdowns. Against Charlotte on Sept. 7, he pieced together a 234-yard rushing performance with three touchdowns and added a 45-yard score on an onside kick return. Two of his three rushing touchdowns against the 49ers came on runs of 87 and 68 yards.
Against UNC, Evans managed to plow through a heavy defensive front and scored three times in the Mountaineers' 34-31 victory. All of those touchdowns came within 5 yards of the end zone.
Evans is tied for third in the nation with seven rushing touchdowns, doing so while almost all players in the top 10 have played one more game than he has (App State did not play Sept. 14). And the two games point out how well-rounded Evans is as a runner.
Evans is often associated with his speed; last season as a redshirt sophomore, he became an all-Sun Belt first teamer and was the MVP of the conference title game. But he’s also shown a stout ability in the red zone. The Mountaineers have scored on 13 of 14 trips to the red zone, four of which have ended with Evans’ scores.
Coach Eli Drinkwitz of App State said Evans’ prowess in short-yardage situations is attributed to a multitude of things. A lot of which is Evans’ ability to battle through contact.
“I mean I think it’s a tribute to our offensive line, blocking really well at the point of attack. It’s a tribute to Shawn (Clark, offensive line coach), who does our goal-line schemes,” Drinkwitz said. “Him and Coach (Justin) Watts do a good job of coming up with what we’re going to call in the goal line, and it’s an effective scheme.
“It’s will. We want to put the ball in the end zone, and I mean, Darrynton runs behind his pads. He makes people miss. So on that one, we got into a heavy personnel and ran outside zone to the right. I mean, he ran through a couple guys, so he’s got power.”
Evans ran for 10 touchdowns in 2018 after stepping in for Jalin Moore as lead running back seven games into the season. Evans rushed for 1,187 yards on 179 attempts, an average of 6.6 yards per carry.
