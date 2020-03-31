School

On the NCAA decision

“It gives me more options knowing that I can come back if I want to. I think it’s a good decision because a lot of guys seasons were cut short.”

My plan

“My plan is I don’t have one yet. If I do come back, I would probably work toward a master's (in economics). There’s also the pro golf issue, but we’re not sure if or even when there will be (Korn Ferry Tour) qualifying school.”

– JOHN DELL

