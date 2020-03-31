School
Wake Forest
Sport
Golf
Hometown | high school
Southern Pines | Pinecrest
On the NCAA decision
“It gives me more options knowing that I can come back if I want to. I think it’s a good decision because a lot of guys seasons were cut short.”
My plan
“My plan is I don’t have one yet. If I do come back, I would probably work toward a master's (in economics). There’s also the pro golf issue, but we’re not sure if or even when there will be (Korn Ferry Tour) qualifying school.”
– JOHN DELL
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.