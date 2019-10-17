Eli Drinkwitz made an interesting point during his Monday press conference.
The Appalachian State coach was asked about the dramatic shift the football team was about to see in its schedule. From here on out, there will be a game every week, including a five-day turnaround for Georgia Southern on Oct. 31. The grind starts here.
When asked about it, Drinkwitz had one key concern, and it wasn't about gameweek continuity or anything like that. It was about health.
"What I worry more about is just the depth and sustaining through injuries, recovery and nutrition," Drinkwitz said. "But we’re going to really rely on our athletic performance, on our nutritionist, on our strength staff, on our training staff to make sure we can get these guys bodies right, make sure we’re giving them all the nutrition we can give them and make sure that we’re keeping their bodies as healthy as possible.
"I think that’s going to be the biggest key. I don’t know if it’s going to be staying in a routine, but it’s going to be about making sure these guys eat, sleep, prehab and rehab as best as possible."
Maybe he said that already knowing that Daetrich Harrington had essentially been lost for the season with a foot injury. Whether he did or not, Harrington's Instagram announcement the following day provided a perfect example for what Drinkwitz was worrying about.
Harrington played against Louisiana, going all the way through the third quarter before being pulled out of the game. And frankly, I didn't really notice anything to be concerned about. When the Mountaineers brought true freshman wide receiver Raykwon Anderson into the game for some snaps at running back, I didn't think too much of it either. It was a grind-it-out game, and Drinkwitz was leaning on the run game hard. It made sense to add a fourth set of legs to keep plays moving forward.
READ: What makes App State so successful in the red zone this season
But Drinkwitz was right on Monday, and it leads to a bigger point: how an incredibly promising season can be stymied by injuries. App State will be fine in the backfield for now. Darrynton Evans and Marcus Williams are talented, and Williams deserves more snaps anyway. But it's still a shame to see App State's best position group thinned out.
You might remember when Camerun Peoples tore his ACL in the season opener, I used my newsletter to write about how injuries are lame. I think it's even worse for a guy like Harrington. Everyone, including myself from the press box, got to see Harrington grow up so fast in his freshman year. I was excited to see what he could do his sophomore year, but an ACL tear during the spring of 2018 held back that progress.
He was looking really strong this year, and his running style really complemented Evans. So again, this is lame, especially for a guy who's worked as hard as Daetrich. I spoke with him last week about scoring his first touchdown since his injury, a run that came against Coastal Carolina. I'm still going to write about it because it was such a real conversation about growing up and moving past hardship. But I hate having to write injury stories, and I hope I don't have to write anymore.
Because with each injury to contributors, it forces the team to react and find that production somewhere else. And a team can only stand so much of that before it becomes to big to overcome.
Take care and thanks for reading,
Ethan
P.S. Here's a basketball story for you that made me laugh very hard.
