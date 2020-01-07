MyQuon Stout was so important to the defense from 2015 to 2018. He never had big numbers but was always so crucial to everything App State wanted to do.
And E.J. Scott slid into that role in 2019, coming on strong in the end by being incredibly disruptive.
Scott rattled opposing pockets, especially in the Sun Belt Conference title game against Louisiana, where he had seven total tackles, a forced fumble and a recovery in a championship victory.
This position should be in good hands with George Blackstock, a steady presence on the field in 2019 who was running with the first defensive unit in the preseason.
