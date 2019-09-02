In his first game starting for the defensive line, E.J. Scott had a field day against ETSU.
Scott, a senior, finished with two tackles for loss against the Buccaneers, wreaking havoc in the ETSU backfield.
He was named App State’s defensive player of the week, capitalizing on the coaches' challenge for the defensive line to be disruptive.
“In any run scheme, if there’s penetration at the point of attack, it causes the running back to bounce, to move laterally,” Drinkwitz said. “In this game, as long as they’re moving laterally, your defense has a chance to rally to make a tackle.”
Scott’s story has been a steady climb in prominence, going from a player who showed up at walk-on tryouts in 2017, earned playing time last season and receiving a scholarship before this year.
Now, Drinkwitz said, he wants to see Scott establish that type of play through the whole season.
“That’s the type of player he needs to be day in and day out, down in and down out,” Drinkwitz said. “So the challenge for him now is not just to do it one game. It’s to provide his dominance in every play he’s in there and quite frankly, that’s the question we have to figure out: is he going to do that every play?”
