There’s a logical argument on both sides of bowl season.
For some, it’s a chance to end the college football season with victory over a unique opponent in a city to which the players have never been. For others, it’s the last speed bump to end a season that might’ve been disappointing.
Some coaches move on to new jobs. Some players don’t play because of their NFL prospects. Some of the destinations are always desirable.
But for Appalachian State (12-1), bowl season has brought forth an instantaneous validity to what’s now a fully fledged FBS program. The Mountaineers are in rare air at this point: They’ve earned bowl invites in all five of the seasons they’ve been eligible, since 2015. More impressively, they won the first four, becoming the first school in FBS history to do so.
They can add to that streak on Saturday in the New Orleans Bowl against UAB (9-4).
“We’re doing something that no one has ever done before,” App State inside linebacker Jordan Fehr said. “So to be able to go 5-0, and have an opportunity to do that in our first five bowl games is huge, and it’s huge for our program to continue to make a statement.”
App State’s five appearances have been spread over three bowls. In 2015 and 2016, it was the Camellia Bowl, beating Ohio 31-29 the first year and Toledo 31-28 the next. In 2017, App State was the only team to hold their bowl opponent scoreless in a 34-0 victory against Toledo in the Dollar General Bowl.
And last season, perhaps the most impressive feat, Appalachian defeated Middle Tennessee State 45-13 in the middle of a coach transition. The Mountaineers, led by then-interim coach Mark Ivey, earned the spot by winning the inaugural Sun Belt Conference championship game, matching that feat this season.
Doug Gillin, App State’s athletics director, arrived in Boone during the spring of 2015. The first one, he said, obviously holds a special place, especially considering that it ended on a game-winning field goal from Zach Matics and featured App State clawing back from a 17-point deficit.
But even now, this year’s game could be monumental for the Mountaineers. On top of extending their streak, Gillin points to the fact that 13 wins would make App State the first FBS team in North Carolina to do that in one season. It would also set up App State to finish ranked at the end of the season for the first time.
App State has appeared in both the AP and Amway Coaches poll for most of this season, and they’re ranked 20th by the College Football Playoff rankings. And then there’s the other benefits for team camaraderie, both that season and going forward.
“You always want to win on a high note, so to speak,” Gillin said. “You certainly want to send the seniors off with a win on their last game for Appalachian. I think that’s really important and our team really rallies around sending or seniors off the right way. And certainly it’s a talking point for us.”
Josh Thomas, one of App State’s starting safeties, has been around for all of them. He’s one of five players who can claim that. Thomas was a freshman contributor for the 2015 bowl team, and he’ll play his final collegiate game on Saturday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
App State faces this game in another transition, but this week should be far more seamless. Last season, Eli Drinkwitz was announced as Scott Satterfield’s successor during bowl week. This year, Shawn Clark was named the permanent head coach before the team departed for New Orleans.
Though he gets how important this streak is to the senior class’ legacy, Thomas said the players can’t let what’s outside the game become a bigger issue.
“I tell you when it comes to football, you have focus on what you have to do or you’ll just get destroyed if you focus on stuff outside of football,” Thomas said. “We try to leave that stuff outside of the building when it comes to coaching and stuff.
“Just lock in on our details and our game planning. I think that’s why we’ve been so successful through transition and controversy and through just anything. Our guys focus on the football, and I think that’s what’s most important.”
