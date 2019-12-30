BKC DONALD SIMS

Donald Sims is one of four people who will be inducted into the Appalachian State athletics Hall of Fame in 2019. Sims, the all-time leading scorer for men's basketball in school history, will be joined by DaVon Fowlkes (football), Jim Whitmer (wrestling) and Bobby Barbera.

The basketball guard from Gaffney, S.C., set the App State program ablaze. Sims finished his career with 2,185 points, playing for teams that had winning records in three of his four seasons.

His junior season, a 24-win campaign in 2009-10, was his most explosive. He set the school record for points in a season (754) while averaging 20.4 points per game on his way to SoCon player of the year honors. He scored a career-high 44 points in a 78-68 victory against Davidson in 2010.

Sims has gone on to a successful overseas career. He was named an App State athletics hall of famer in 2019.

