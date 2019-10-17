Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football

Appalachian State running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) has the opportunity to play a larger role in the offense because of the running backs group dealing with injuries.

With the running back room thinning out, the Mountaineers will look to Marcus Williams for more production. The redshirt junior should be familiar with the situation.

In 2017, he and Harrington were forced into more playing time as Jalin Moore and Terrence Upshaw battled their respective injuries. In 2018, it happened again as Moore broke and dislocated his ankle, putting more pressure on Darrynton Evans and Williams to produce.

Evans said he thinks because of this, Williams is a little underrated. But his teammate always manages to produce when his number is called.

“I would say really just because, over the years, really since we came in in 2016, we’ve had the all-time leading rusher, then you’ve got Jalin Moore, then we still had guys like Terrence Upshaw and Josh Boyd in front of us when we came in,” Evans said. “And he’s really been dealing with a little injuries in the past couples years, so he’s never really had time to really shine. But he’s definitely underrated.”

Don’t miss a minute of Appalachian State football this season. Read the team breakdowns, get to know the players, follow game coverage and more with our App State Football newsletter.

ejoyce@wsjournal.com

@EthanJoyceWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/asu/app_trail

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments