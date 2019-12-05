Taylor made the first play in a strong showing for App State. The defensive end sacked quarterback Levi Lewis for 12 yards, shoving him down with an explosive push.
The play set the tone for the defense, which gave up only 254 yards and held Louisiana under 28 points for the first time all season.
The game was the turning point for the unit that now ranks within the top 20 in scoring defense (No. 18 at 18.8 points per game) and total defense (No. 19 at 321.2 yards per game). App State has held teams at 15 points or fewer in five of the seven games since playing in Lafayette.
