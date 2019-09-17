Wake Forest running back Christian Beal-Smith (right)tries to avoid the tackle attempt by North Carolina linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel.
Andrew Dye/Journal
The North Carolina defense improved as Friday night went along. It was aided by the fact that Wake Forest's offense stalled out and that it started chewing clock after getting a 21-point lead.
During his weekly press conference, Coach Eli Drinkwitz of App State praised UNC defensive tackles Jason Strowbridge and Aaron Crawford as NFL talents. Strowbridge did not play against Wake Forest and, frankly, the defensive line was largely neutralized. Wake Forest's offensive line is made up of three seniors and two sophomores, all measuring 6-foot-3 or taller and 290 pounds or more.
While that might not be the average of the Mountaineers' line, App State boasts a group that feature four players who have been starting together since last season — left tackle Vic Johnson, left guard Ryan Neuzil, center Noah Hannon and right guard Baer Hunter — and Cooper Hodges, a strong redshirt freshman who's earned two starts at right tackle.
UNC will capitalize on mistakes — like Myles Dorn picking off an errant Jamie Newman pass — but it will have to contend with a talent-laden App State offense. Darrynton Evans has amassed 333 yards rushing and four rushing touchdowns, and two App State receivers have set career highs in receptions in back-to-back weeks — first Thomas Hennigan with seven receptions against East Tennessee State and then Malik Williams with six receptions against Charlotte. And the Mountaineers get back top-receiving threat Corey Sutton after a two-game suspension.
Wake Forest receiver Sage Surratt blew up UNC with nine receptions, 169 yards and a touchdown.
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) is joined by teammate sophomore tight end Henry Pearson (88) while celebrating in the end zone after making a reception for a touchdown over UNC Charlotte redshirt junior defensive back Jacione Fugate (7, right) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte senior running back Benny LeMay stretches to score a touchdown over Appalachian State in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte senior running back Benny LeMay (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown over Appalachian State in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (48) celebrates Saturday with outside linebackers Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) and Noel Cook (20) after recovering a fumble in the second quarter against Charlotte.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte senior running back Benny LeMay (32) celebrates with teammates freshman wide receiver Micaleous Elder (1) and graduate student tight end Christian Roberson (80) after scoring a touchdown over Appalachian State in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) catches a pass over UNC Charlotte senior defensive back Marquill Osborne (6) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) makes a reception for a touchdown over UNC Charlotte redshirt senior defensive back Nafees Lyon (8) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State graduate student wide receiver Keishawn Watson (13) catches a pass over UNC Charlotte redshirt senior defensive back Nafees Lyon (8) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) runs the ball past UNC Charlotte senior defensive back Marquavis Gibbs (15) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte head coach Will Healy directs his players in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown over UNC Charlotte in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte head coach Will Healy shouts from the sidelines in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. is tackled by UNC Charlotte redshirt sophomore defensive back Henry Segura (22) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
App State junior wide receiver Jalen Virgil (left) celebrates with teammate Malik Williams after scoring a touchdown during the Mountaineers’ 56-41 win over Charlotte on Saturday in Boone. Virgil had three catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte senior running back Benny LeMay (32) makes a reception for a touchdown over Appalachian State in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans rushes for a touchdown over UNC Charlotte in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte redshirt sophomore wide receiver Victor Tucker (9) rushes past Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Ryan Huff (21) for a two-point conversion in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz speaks to a referee in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte redshirt senior outside linebacker Jalen Allen (53) and sophomore tight end Jacob Hunt (88) lift redshirt sophomore wide receiver Victor Tucker (9) after Tucker's successful two-point conversion over Appalachian State in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Charlotte wide receiver Victor Tucker (left) hauls in a touchdown reception against Appalachian State defensive back Shaun Jolly (right) during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game in Boone.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) rushes past UNC Charlotte senior defensive back Marquavis Gibbs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte redshirt sophomore wide receiver Victor Tucker (9) celebrates after a touchdown over Appalachian State in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte freshman wide receiver Micaleous Elder (1) reaches for an incomplete pass while pressured by Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Ryan Huff (21) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Shaun Jolly (3) makes an interception over UNC Charlotte redshirt sophomore wide receiver Victor Tucker (9) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Shaun Jolly (3) celebrates with teammates senior inside linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) and senior outside linebacker Noel Cook (20) after making an interception over UNC Charlotte redshirt sophomore wide receiver Victor Tucker (9) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
The Appalachian State marching band plays the Star Spangled Banner prior to an NCAA football game between against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State makes its entrance prior to an NCAA football game between against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan catches a pass over UNC Charlotte redshirt senior defensive back Nafees Lyon in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Fans stand along the sidewalk on the hill in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Appalachian State and UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) makes a reception for a touchdown over UNC Charlotte redshirt junior defensive back Jacione Fugate (7) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) flexes and is congratulated by teammate redshirt freshman defensive back Mike Price (19) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte redshirt sophomore Chris Reynolds (3) pulls away from Appalachian State senior inside linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Members of Appalachian State's marching band cheer on the sidelines in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte senior running back Benny LeMay (32) stiff arms Appalachian State junior defensive lineman Elijah Diarrassouba (57) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte head coach Will Healy celebrates in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte redshirt sophomore quarterback Chris Reynolds (3) warms up on the sidelines in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas runs the ball in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte redshirt senior defensive back Nafees Lyon (8) is tackled by Appalachian State freshman outside linebacker Brendan Harrington (29) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior kicker Chandler Staton (91) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) looks for a pass in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State makes its entrance prior to an NCAA football game between against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz rehydrates in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State cheerleaders work with young cheerleaders through a routine during an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) runs the ball in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte redshirt sophomore quarterback Chris Reynolds (3) throws a pass in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
An Appalachian State cheerleader looks on in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State Defensive Coordinator and Inside Linebackers coach Ted Roof speaks to players in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) runs the ball in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior kicker Chandler Staton (91) warms up in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte redshirt sophomore quarterback Chris Reynolds (3) warms up on the sidelines in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither walks with young boy on the way back to the locker room following an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) points to a friend on the sidelines in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
