App State's defense had its best performance of the season Oct. 9 against Louisiana.
The Mountaineers held the Ragin’ Cajuns' offense to 254 yards — the first time this year that App State held an FBS opponent under 300 yards. Appalachian opened the season by allowing 292 against East Tennessee State, an FCS program, in a 42-7 win.
The next step for App State is making that defense play consistently. And Jean-Charles thinks it is on the right track.
“I feel like that starts with the leaders because this is a player-led team at the end of the day. So once those leaders of each position group, once we get together and we decide, ‘You know what? It’s time to take this to another level,’” Jean-Charles said. “Because we hold ourselves to a certain standard. The outside media and everything can say this and that, but us as a collective group — us guys on the inside — we hold each other accountable, and we hold each other as a group to a certain standard to uphold.”
