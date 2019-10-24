The App State running back is excelling in his first full year as a starter.
Darrynton Evans, a junior, is third in the nation in all-purpose yards (158.5 yards per game), and he’s finding ways to gash defenses in the running game.
He has 10 rushing touchdowns at the halfway point of the season and is averaging 112.7 rushing yards per game. The last time any App State player scored 15 or more rushing touchdowns in a season was in 2014 — coming from Marcus Cox in his sophomore year.
