Evans, who finished third in the nation with 24 touchdowns, leaves two big openings: at running back and as primary kickoff returner.

The Mountaineers will be fine in the running back department: both Marcus Williams and Daetrich Harrington would be quality starters, and they will be challenged by a healthy Camerun Peoples, who tore an ACL in the 2019 season opener but also possesses explosive talent.

But perhaps Evans’ most lethal spot came on special teams, where he was a consistent touchdown threat on kickoffs. Thomas Hennigan will return on one side, and Jalen Virgil could take on more of a role in returns, along with Malik Williams. Virgil and his sprinter speed provided a significant pop to the 20-15 victory over South Carolina, authoring a 57-yard return that set up App State’s final score.

Appalachian State sophomore defensive lineman George Blackstock (95) and sophomore linebacker D'Marco Jackson (52) combine to tackle Georgia Southern junior quarterback Shai Werts (1).
