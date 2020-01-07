Evans, who finished third in the nation with 24 touchdowns, leaves two big openings: at running back and as primary kickoff returner.
The Mountaineers will be fine in the running back department: both Marcus Williams and Daetrich Harrington would be quality starters, and they will be challenged by a healthy Camerun Peoples, who tore an ACL in the 2019 season opener but also possesses explosive talent.
But perhaps Evans’ most lethal spot came on special teams, where he was a consistent touchdown threat on kickoffs. Thomas Hennigan will return on one side, and Jalen Virgil could take on more of a role in returns, along with Malik Williams. Virgil and his sprinter speed provided a significant pop to the 20-15 victory over South Carolina, authoring a 57-yard return that set up App State’s final score.
