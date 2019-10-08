During App State’s off week last week, the program got surprise addition: Drinkwitz and his wife, Lindsey, welcomed their fourth daughter to the family.

Drinkwitz said the balancing act of coach and dad can be difficult, but he works the best he can at creating balance.

"There’s only so many hours in a day, so you’ve got to try to make sure everybody gets priority and everybody is counting on me to do a job,” Drinkwitz said. “My wife is counting on me to be there, my girls are counting on me to be there for them, supporting them emotionally. And that’s really my No. 1 job.

“And this football team is counting on me to be prepared and focused and make sure my mind is in the right place. I’ve heard the saying, ‘Be here now,’ and that’s what I’ve tried to do. Just be where my feet are, wherever I am right at that moment, be in that moment and focus on that moment.”

