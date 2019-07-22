Hey everybody,
It’s been a while. We’re barreling into football season, meaning that a ton of newsletters and football stories will start coming your way again soon. A little more than a month from now, Appalachian State will open the 2019 season and start Eli Drinkwitz’s tenure as head coach of the Mountaineers.
But before we look that way, I want you to take a step back with me to December, just after the Sun Belt Championship and right before Appalachian’s game against Middle Tennessee State in the New Orleans Bowl.
What a crazy time it was around the program. Scott Satterfield had left for Louisville. Mark Ivey and the assistants who remained were trying to lead App State to a fourth consecutive bowl win. And I was running around like crazy, trying to figure out who the next head coach might be while battling cold and sinus issues (air travel always clogs up my head, and I hate it).
I was in the same hotel as the team. Bowl week was crashed by the uncertainty of what might be next for the program and the people currently in it. And not surprisingly it came up often. Asking how an assistant was doing resulted in a “just taking it a day at a time” type of answer. A brief conversation with one of their spouses cast an understandable mood.
“I know he’s focusing on the game, but it’d be nice to know where things stand.”
I knew that the coaching profession can be brutal. But this transition, from Satterfield to Drinkwitz, opened my eyes to just how tough it is. Here was a group of assistant coaches that had already won 10 games. They would win their 11th on Dec. 15. A 10-win season anywhere qualifies as one for the history books. But even those guys might not keep their employment at App State because the new guy (Drinkwitz) might want to bring in his guys.
Observing in that hotel lobby sparked a story idea that would ultimately take me six months, leading to three stories that looked into different perspectives (assistant coaches, head coach and players) of a coaching transition. I looked at similar transitions to Satterfield’s — a Group-of-Five coach moving to the Power-Five level — and broke down what happened to their G5 staff. My coworker John O’Neal converted my research into a slick-looking interactive page that provides a little more context.
I got really lucky the App State assistants I talked to trust me enough to talk about the whole process. I also was able to have one-on-one conversations with Satt, as well as Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson and Purdue’s Jeff Brohm. I hope it’s something you guys take the time to read. Appreciate you guys, as always, and looking forward to getting more stories your way soon.
Take care and thanks for reading,
Ethan