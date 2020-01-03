BOONE — App State football coach Shawn Clark on Friday announced the addition of veteran administrator Nolan Jones as Associate Athletics Director for Football Operations.
Clark worked with Jones at both Eastern Kentucky and Kent State.
Jones arrives in Boone after one year at Ole Miss. He will coordinate the day-to-day internal and external operations for the Mountaineer football program.
Jones was the associate A.D. for football operations for the Rebels during the 2019 season after spending three seasons (2016-19) as director of football operations for the Kansas Jayhawks.
During his career, he has also served as director of football operations at Kent State (2015-16), director of football operations at Michigan (2013-14), director of football operations at Kentucky (2011-13), director of football operations at Northwestern (2005-11), director of football operations at Princeton (2004-05) and director of football operations/GA at Eastern Kentucky (2003-04).
At Northwestern, Jones coordinated operations for three bowl game appearances and a 2010 game at Wrigley Field against Illinois.
