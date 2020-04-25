Saturday's portion of the NFL Draft started with Appalachian State.
Former Mountaineers outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither was taken by the Cincinnati Bengals with the first pick of the fourth round (107th overall).
Round 4, No. 107 overall: @Bengals select Appalachian State LB Akeem Davis-Gaither.https://t.co/jQTFENahHw#NFLDraft— NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) April 25, 2020
Davis-Gaither's selection — along with the Titans' pick of former App State running back Darrynton Evans in the third round on Friday — becomes part of what is the best draft results for the Mountaineers' program.
Before this year’s installment of the draft, a total of 27 former App State players had been taken in the history of the program.
Only seven of those picks came in the first three rounds. And even though there have been five drafts where multiple Mountaineers were drafted — the most featuring three in 2011 with Mark LeGree, Daniel Kilgore and D.J. Smith — none have ever featured two App State alums going so highly.
Evans and Davis-Gaither were the Sun Belt Conference’s offensive and defensive players of the year, respectively.
.@AppState_FB ➡ The Jungle@AkeemDavis16 is THE GUY 😤#SeizeTheDEY | @Bose pic.twitter.com/BmGLj1Q012— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 25, 2020
Davis-Gaither had 104 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and five sacks during his senior season. His sideline-to-sideline range also produced eight breakups and one interception.
He joins a Bengals franchise that is rebuilding under second-year coach Zac Taylor. Cincinnati took former LSU quarterback Joe Burrows with the first overall pick.
The Bengals went 2-14 last season.
App State was the first Group-of-Five program with multiple picks in the draft.
|Previous NFL Draft with multi. App State picks
Player name (Team - Round)
Player name (Team - Round)
Player name (Team - Round)
|1990
|Derrick Graham (Kansas City - 5th round)
|Keith Collins (San Diego - 7th round)
|1992
|Gary Dandridge (Seattle - 5th round)
|Mike Frier (Seattle - 7th round)
|2008
|Dexter Jackson (Tampa Bay - 2nd round)
|Corey Lynch (Cincinnati - 6th round)
|2011
|Mark LeGree (Seattle - 5th round)
|Daniel Kilgore (San Francisco - 5th round)
|D.J. Smith (Green Bay - 6th round)
|2013
|Sam Martin (Detroit - 5th round)
|Demetrius McCray (Jacksonville - 7th round)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.