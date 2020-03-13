A little before lunch on Thursday, Appalachian State was in the middle of a wrestling practice.
There were 18 guys on the Varsity Gym mats, helping the Mountaineers' six NCAA qualifiers prepare for the national championships next week.
App State coach JohnMark Bentley walked out of that practice around 1 p.m. About five hours later, he had to deliver the final blow of a brutal message that popped up earlier that afternoon: The DI wrestling championships, as well as all NCAA championships for remaining winter and spring sports, were canceled because of growing concerns about the novel coronavirus.
“I’ve got a lot of experiences as a coach, had a lot of things that have prepared me to handle a lot of different situations,” Bentley said, “but this is something I’ve never dealt with anything like.
“It was really hard to know exactly how to handle it.”
As far as qualifiers go, this was App State’s best season in program history. With the six — Jonathan Millner (149 pounds), Matt Zovistoski (157), Demazio Samuel (197) Cary Miller (285), Thomas Flitz (174) and Codi Russell (133) — Bentley thought App State could register its best team finish in a national tournament ever.
Now, that will only ever be a set of what-ifs.
“I would say if I used one word, it was just a numb feeling,” Bentley said of wrestlers' reactions. “A couple of them were a little emotional, but you can just tell that it was like, just these blank expressions that they couldn’t believe this was happening.”
Bentley’s Thursday started off with a head coaches meeting, basically to go over what happened during the last 24 hours. The NCAA had already decided at that point there would be no fans at any more events, and that alone made the coach a little antsy.
But when championships were canceled — the lone item left on the wrestling calendar — it took away everything his wrestlers had worked toward.
“It’s a little bit different than the spring sports, which my heart goes out to the spring sports, but the difference is our guys have went through all the grind, all the qualification process, all the sacrifice,” Bentley said. “And just realistically, our sport is so physically and mentally demanding that they went through obstacles to get to that point, and now it looks like it’s been taken from them.
“That’s just really a hard pill to swallow. And there’s nothing I can tell any of those athletes to comfort them.”
It’s especially brutal for Miller, Samuel and Zovistoski. All three are seniors, and all three were Southern Conference champions. And now, it's over, and nothing can be done about it.
“You have to look three seniors in the eyes, that were wrestling the best they’ve ever wrestled in their whole career,” Bentley said, “and they’re peaked and poised and they went through all the hard work and adversity and the injuries and the setbacks and all the many sacrifices they've made to get to this point, to the biggest tournament of their life, and you’ve got to tell them its been canceled.
“And that’s the hardest part.”
