The first bowl win will always be special for App State.
Trailing Ohio by 17 during the Camellia Bowl, Appalachian plowed back thanks to two touchdown catches from tight end Barrett Burns and a rushing touchdown from running back Marcus Cox to take a fourth-quarter lead.
But App State would eventually trail again, 29-28, before its final drive. The Mountaineers went 73 yards in nine plays before kicker Zach Matics hit a game-winning 23-yard field goal for a 31-29 victory.
The bowl win was the first of five straight wins for the Mountaineers, the only program to achieve that.
