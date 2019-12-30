BBC CHRIS POLLARD

Former Appalachian State head coach Chris Pollard

Chris Pollard’s final season with App State turned into one of the best for the baseball program. The Mountaineers went 41-18 and appeared in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in nearly 30 years, winning two games in the Charlottesville Regional.

That season sparked early, with the Mountaineers winning two of their final three games in a series at No. 7 LSU. Appalachian went on to register its first 40-win season since 1986.

Pollard was scooped up after the season by the Duke baseball program, which has won at least 30 games in six of his seven seasons.

