The Georgia Southern game was the first time this season App State threw the ball more than it ran.
The Mountaineers attempted 51 passes and rushed 30 times. In its previous four games against Sun Belt opponents, Appalachian attempted to rush at least 16 more times than it attempted to pass.
Now some of that was a product of the situation created by the Eagles — being down by 17 points early in the third quarter pushed the Mountaineers into situations where they needed to start moving up the field quickly. App State scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, both on passes from quarterback Zac Thomas to receiver Corey Sutton, but could not overcome the deficit.
App State running back Darrynton Evans has been bottled up the last two games, rushing for 46 yards against South Alabama and 76 yards against Georgia Southern.
