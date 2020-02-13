App State returns its top three hitters from 2019: second basemen Luke Drumheller (.337 batting average), as well as outfielders Tyler Leek (.323) and Kendall McGowan (.305).
McGowan came on strong late in the season, hitting .323 in the Sun Belt while smashing seven home runs in his final 11 games. He also tore through the Coastal Plain League, earning first-team recognition in the summer league for college players.
Leek led the team in OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging) to go along with a team-high 32 runs.
“When you start looking at the lineup, you see a lot of familiar names, and I think that’s a really positive thing,” Smith said. “One thing that I’ve prided myself and our staff on is just the ability to develop players and people.
“I think what you’ll see is you’ve seen a consistency in guys in our program getting better, and I think that’s what you’ll continue to see.”
