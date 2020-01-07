... some questions can be answered about how the Mountaineers might look on the field next season.

The Mountaineers return almost all of their offense — their only losses are left tackle Victor Johnson and tight end Collin Reed — while the defense will welcome six new faces to the starting ranks.

So how might App State go about plugging in some of those open roles? A look at a few important spots, what could happen there and how the situation stands.

Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football

ABOVE: Outside linebacker KeSean Brown (28) had a strong freshman season and will be a leading contender to replace Akeem Davis-Gaither, the outgoing Sun Belt defensive player of the year.
