BOONE — Going to get a little personal today, folks.
I was sitting in a Boone coffee shop Thursday morning, doing some work before I talked to a journalism class in the afternoon. I rode up to Boone today with my coworker Lee Sanderlin. We had the chance to speak to the future of our profession, and both of us were excited to do so.
It caused me to think about my career a lot over the last couple of days — mainly how much joy I've found since hopping on the App State beat in 2017.
I'm not sure all of you know how difficult this profession can be sometimes. I started in Greenwood, S.C. — the home of the one and only Armanti Edwards — for a terrible salary on a short-staffed desk. It took me a year to realize I was doing a lot of things wrong, then another year to attract enough attention to grab my second job in Rocky Mount before I landed with the Journal.
I've been in this field for five years now, and my trip to a classroom this afternoon had me feeling nostalgic about where I am now.
Surely it's been mentioned before, but I grew up reading this paper. I did so with my father and grandfather, and I fell in love with all of the different stories and sports that had so many interesting characters.
I got used to names I read in the bylines, and thankfully, I've been able to meet a few people that made massive impacts on my life.
Lenox Rawlings, the Journal's former sports columnist, is a professional hero of mine. I read him so much and, really, he shaped so much of the way I approach my job. He understands people, and I wanted to be able to connect with people that way. Through this job, I've been able to build a relationship with him, and I can't tell you what it means to the teenage Ethan who read his columns every day.
I've met many interesting people on this beat. I've profiled some and seen others over these last three football seasons who have become fixtures in my life. And that's been people I've seen on the sidelines and in the stands, or people who have messaged me enough times on Twitter to become regulars.
I hope this conveys how fortunate I feel to be where I am and how much I enjoy what I do.
Let's keep it going, and again, thanks for letting me get a little sappy. Please hope the young journalists Lee and I spoke with this afternoon learned a little something.
Take care and thanks for reading,
Ethan
