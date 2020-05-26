Updates at 4:06 p.m. with new version:
Appalachian State's athletics department will cut three men's programs, making the Mountaineers the latest nationally to deal with financial issues.
The Mountaineers will no longer field programs in men's indoor track and field, men's soccer and men's tennis.
The programs were notified this afternoon ahead of a 2:30 p.m. head coaches-only meeting and a 3:30 p.m. emergency all-staff meeting. App State officially announced the decisions shortly after.
“This is a very difficult day for the entire App Family,” App State athletics director Doug Gillin said. “Our mission is to guide and support our student-athletes in their quest for excellence, athletically and socially.
"After careful and thoughtful review, we determined that we could no longer sustain 20 program offerings in a fiscally responsible manner. Since the move to FBS, App State has sponsored the most sports in the Sun Belt and among the most in the Group of Five. This will bring us in line with most of our peer institutions."
The cuts are part of a larger effort by App State to trim 20 percent, or roughly $5 million, off its athletics budget for the 2021 fiscal year. On top of the shuttered programs, Gillin also announced that the athletics department would not fill current vacancies. He also said App State is also exploring additional personnel moves.
App State goes from 20 sports, with indoor and outdoor track and field programs counted separately, to 17, which is one more than the required FBS minimum. The scholarships for student-athletes of the now defunct programs and recruits who were expected to join in the fall will still be honored.
The men's tennis team features 10 players, seven of whom were born outside of the continental United States. The men's soccer program features 26 players, seven of whom are international.
The men’s tennis program is led by Craig Schwartz, who was hired in summer 2018. He was the only coach on salary with the program, working alongside graduate assistant Jack Maddocks.
The team was 3-11 this season before the spring sports shutdown, just as the Mountaineers were readying for conference play.
Men soccer saw an uptick in 2019 during its fifth season under Jason O’Keefe. The Mountaineers were 11-7-1, which included a 1-0 win at North Carolina on Oct. 29 on the way to the program's first double-digits win total since 2011. O'Keefe is a Greensboro College alumnus who has coached at his alma mater and at Elon, Carolina and Wake Forest in addition to working as a coach for the Twin City Soccer Association in Winston-Salem.
The Sun Belt sponsored a modified, six-team version of the conference for men’s soccer. Only four of the teams were from football-playing members: App State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State and Georgia Southern.
Men’s soccer was a regional power for App State in the 1970s and early 1980s. During that stretch, the Mountaineers won 10 Southern Conference championships and appeared in four NCAA Tournaments.
The program also sports the NCAA’s all-time scoring leader, Thompson Usiyan. The Nigerian forward scored 109 goals and 255 points, both still NCAA Division I records, in his 49-game career from 1976 to 1980.
And the removal of the men’s indoor team is a shot to a program that has steadily produced individual and team championships. App State has won 19 men’s indoor championships and 192 individual men’s indoor titles. Damien McLean took over the entire track and field program in 2018, replacing 30-plus year coach John Weaver.
you have to be f'ing kidding. Why no women's sports? Wouldn't be PC? What a joke.
