Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) runs the ball in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
A look back at Appalachian State's football season – and a look ahead:
Records
13-1 overall, 7-1 Sun Belt; defeated Ala.-Birmingham 31-17 in the New Orleans Bowl.
Best win
North Carolina. The 34-31 victory in Chapel Hill was a demand for statewide respect and featured the Mountaineers jumping out early.
Worst loss
Georgia Southern. The Eagles provided App State’s lone loss, which derailed the Cotton Bowl momentum that had been building nationally.
What they're saying
“I said it a long time ago. We’re not going to play scared at Appalachian State. We’re going to play aggressive and let the cards fall where the fall.” – App State head coach Shawn Clark said after the 31-17 win vs. UAB.
Who took the biggest jump?
Shaun Jolly. The sophomore defensive back shook off early growing pains and turned into a menace. He had two interceptions that he ran back for touchdowns (against Coastal Carolina and Georgia State, respectively), picking off five passes this season.
They’ll miss
RB Darrynton Evans (255 carries, 1,484 yards, 24 total TD)
OLB Akeem Davis-Gaither (104 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 8 pass breakups)
LT Vic Johnson (four-year starter for the offensive line, three-time Sun Belt first teamer)
ILB Jordan Fehr (109 total tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks)
OLB Noel Cook (73 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1 interception)
S Josh Thomas (72 total tackles, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery)
S Desmond Franklin (52 total tackles, 1 interception, 10 pass breakups)
TE Collin Reed (2 receiving touchdowns)
They’ll welcome back
QB Zac Thomas (62.7 passing percentage, 2,718 pass yards, 35 total touchdowns)
WR Thomas Hennigan (61 receptions, 773 yards, 6 touchdowns)
DB Shaun Jolly (5 interceptions, 8 breakups, 2 pick-six touchdowns)
WR Malik Williams (55 receptions, 598 yards, 4 touchdowns)
OL Noah Hannon (three-year starter)
DL Demetrius Taylor (44 total tackles, 7 sacks, 3 forced fumbles)
Newcomer to watch
Je’Mari Littlejohn. The incoming outside linebacker would have to fight through the younger guys waiting their turn, but both OLB starting spots are open next year.
Non-conference schedule
Sept. 5: Morgan State
Sept. 11: At Wake Forest
Sept. 19: At Wisconsin
Sept. 26: Massachusetts
Conference schedule
Home
Georgia State
Troy
Arkansas State
Louisiana
Away
Coastal Carolina
Georgia Southern
La.-Monroe
Texas State
Who needs to make the biggest jump?
Camerun Peoples. The running back has been loaded with promise since he arrived on campus. But he redshirted his freshman year in 2018 and tore his ACL in the 2019 season opener against East Tennessee State and hasn't really gotten a chance to shine. Now, with the absence of Evans, he will get hiss carries in a talented position group that also features Daetrich Harrington and Marcus Williams Jr.
Outlook
2020 will be App State’s best shot to push itself into New Year’s Six talk early. The Mountaineers will likely start the season ranked, and two strong performances against Wake Forest and Wisconsin could prove their merit. Appalachian will return nine starters on offense, including quarterback Zac Thomas and his three favorite receiving targets in Hennigan, Sutton and Williams. But there are two big questions. One, how do they replace the production of Darrynton Evans, the junior running back who declared for the NFL Draft? And who becomes the stalwarts of a defense that will be missing six starters? Figure that out quickly, and the Mountaineers could be en route to the most special season of their FBS era.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.