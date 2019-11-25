With one game left to go in the regular season, Appalachian State coach Eli Drinkwitz gave his final weekly press conference of the regular season Monday.
The Mountaineers (10-1) have locked up the East Division, and a win against Troy on Friday will let them host the Sun Belt Conference title game for the second-straight year.
Here’s what Drinkwitz had to say about Texas State, Troy and even Thanksgiving food:
OPENING STATEMENT:
"Alright, big win Saturday. Thank you to all of our fans for braving the elements and making a homefield advantage and helping us secure an Eastern Division championship. I think it was a really neat opportunity after the game to be able to interact with our fans on the field. So thankful to our administration for making that happen -- Doug (Gillin) and the rest of the athletics department. I thought it was a cool thing not just for the players, but for the fans. But as a reminder to everybody, we’re not done yet. Big game this week versus Troy, which is important for us one, because our mindset is to always be 1-0 but two, it decides homefield advantage for the championship opportunity.
Disappointed to announce that Corey (Sutton) suffered a torn ACL and that was a big loss to our football team. I hurt for him personally. He was establishing his dominance in the conference. But I am grateful that he’ll be back for us next season, and we’re excited to help him along with his recovery and know that he’ll be back better than ever. Also have Collin Reed and Ryan Huff, they will be out this week with undisclosed injuries but they will not be participating or traveling.
One other announcement I’d like to announce is a Mountaineer thanksgiving. Nothing better than a little turkey and football. So on Thursday from 10:45 to 11:45, we will be doing our final run-through practice before we get on the buses and head out to Troy. I’d like to open that practice to the public so anybody that’s in the area, if they would like to come over, if they would like to get out of the house while that final touches are being put on that turkey, they can come watch a little football. We’re going to open up practice for everybody and hopefully we’ll get some people out here. Like I said, nothing better than a little turkey and football. I remember anytime we were practicing on Thanksgiving as a high-school football player, always knew that was a special practice so wanted to open that up for anybody that wants to come out with their kids or whoever they might want to come out with. And with that, I’ll open it up for questions."
On the timeline of Corey Sutton’s recovery and if it could affect next season:
"It shouldn’t have any bearings on next season. Every ACL surgery and recovery is different. It depends on the rehab, but typically six-to-nine months. But there was a young man at Clemson who tore it in the spring and is playing this year and I can’t remember his name right off the top of my head. Everyone’s different, but there’s no indication to think that he wouldn’t be back, ready to go by the time we start next season."
On how he’ll divide those available reps:
"We’ll go back to weeks one and two."
On his confidence in Jalen Virgil to get more playing time:
"Well we’ve always had a lot of confidence in Jalen Virgil. I mean, he’s a guy that’s got great speed, size, hands, has played a lot of football for us, has packages in every game. Had some big time games and plays for us in weeks one and two and three. And so anticipate no real change in how we’re going. It’s just he’ll get more reps because of the injury. Very excited for him, know he’ll step in. And you know, it was great to get Keishawn Watson the touchdown catch. He’s been a very adaptable player for us. We’ll be fine. We got a little bit of practice from weeks one and two, so we just have to adjust. I think what you could potentially see is Christian Wells. He’s got two games left before it counts against his redshirt season so we’re going to plug him in this week and get him ready to roll."
On Daetrich Harrington dressing out against Texas State and when he might play:
"You’re going to see him Friday. Remarkable recovery. Hat’s off to both App Ortho and to our training staff and to our strength program and to our nutritionist and to him. You see a guy who’s got incredible toughness, courage, tenacity to attack it every single day. I mean, this is typically an injury that would not afford him the opportunity to come back, and he’s fought through it. We tested him out last week to make sure we’re not putting him in any jeopardy at all, and he’s got the green light. I think he wanted to play Saturday. We just didn’t feel like that was the right opportunity. As long as things progress this week, we plan on playing him Friday. It’ll be a good shot in the arm for us."
On the Troy offense, their usage of pick plays and how referees handle those RPO-style plays:
"I always answer as the head coach, as far as the rules of the game. And we always want to abide by the rules. And so if it’s inappropriate or not the way the game is supposed to be played. I think that we put our officials in a very difficult position when we try to say that an offensive linemen can be 3 or 4 yards down the field and still be able to throw the football. I mean, I understand it, but they don’t have this issue in the NFL for a reason. It’s a clear-cut rule. But until we adopt the same style of rules that they have, it’s always going to be a gray area and it’s going to be hard to officiate. Because we’re asking the umpire or the lines judge to have their eyes in two different places and that’s pretty hard so you know, by the time they see the ball thrown and then figure out where the linemen was, that’s a hard call. So it is what it is, I guess is my point. And until the rule becomes more stream line with what they’re doing in the NFL, it’s not going to change. As far as their style of offense, they are a tempo-based offense. I think Kaleb Barker is a tremendous quarterback. Probably the toughest quarterback we’ve faced from a throwing standpoint all season. Reminds a little bit more of Sam Howell than anybody else just with his ability to throw the ball, with his arm talent. Makes great reads. They’ve got dynamic playmaking ability. Obviously, Chip’s been a really good offensive mind for a long time. We got our hands full. One of the most dynamic offenses we’ve faced."
On the Troy defense:
"Well, Coach Hall does a great job. I’m familiar with Brandon. We worked together in 2012 at Arkansas State. He was the safeties coach. You know, he’s a Brent Venables disciple, so he’s got a lot of scheme. Understands how to take away an offense’s strengths and has done a nice job of each game trying to do that. He’s got some really good players. Carlton Marital, they’re linebacker, is seventh in the country in tackles and seventh in the country in tackles for loss. He is an outstanding player and is as good of a linebacker as there is in our conference or that we’ve played against, whether that’s an SEC school or a Sun Belt school, he’s as good as it gets. And we’ve got to be aware of where he is and how he affects the game. We’ve got our hands full. I know that. They’ve got some experienced players. Their defensive line has got a lot of experience too, so we’re going to have to have our best stuff in a short week."
On facing a team that’s playing for bowl eligibility:
"Yeah I mean, we take every opponent -- we don’t give much credence to what happened the week before. We’re trying to be 1-0. We expect to get everybody’s best shot. Troy is a historically good program in this conference. They’ve got a lot of pride, they’ve gone through some transition, they’ve had player attrition, they’ve had injuries. But that doesn’t affect that they want to beat us and they want to play well on Thanksgiving weekend. So we know we’re going to need our very best. Whether they won or lost last week doesn’t affect how we go about our preparation and what our mindset is in this game. Our mindset is we need to win in order to have one more game at the Rock. And regardless if we were playing the New England Patriots or the Troy Trojans, we’ve got to have our best stuff because it’s the most important thing to have homefield advantage."
On if Troy is more physical or more finesse:
"No they’re offensive coordinator, Ryan Pugh, is a former four-year starter at Auburn, who was a tremendous offensive lineman that is a physical style of football coach. Chip Lindsay came from Auburn, where I know where they focused on being physical and established the line of scrimmage. They just play with 10 personnel (four wide receivers and one running back), but they still run the football. And they’re a physical football team."
On keeping the team from looking ahead to the Sun Belt title game:
"We talk about not done yet. Yet is a powerful word. There’s more still to occur, and we’re not there yet. And so the journey is not over yet. We’re still focused on what we need to do, which is to be 1-0 to finish up with homefield advantage. This is an important game for a lot of guys on our roster, but especially a captain, Josh Thomas, who’s from Montgomery, Ala., who’s going to have the most people there that he’s probably had at any game in his career. Zac (Thomas) going home, Cole Garrison going home. These are guys that are from the great state of Alabama, and they’re going to want to play well, and our guys are going to want to play well for them. So there’s a lot of reasons for this to be an important game for us on top of our mindset of not done yet."
On if having a Thanksgiving practice when he was a high-school coach was problematic:
"No, heck no. In generic terms, since I can’t comment on any school specifically, but in generic terms when you’re a high school coach and you’re playing and practicing on Thanksgiving, that is a tremendous opportunity for your program. We always scheduled it in the morning. There was always dads in the stands with coffee and doughnuts, little kids running around trying to keep them out of the way and making messes. Moms were finishing off the turkey and I remember our head coach would always say don’t eat yourself out of the ballgame. Don’t have the tryptophan effect on yourself where you had too much turkey and it caused you to be in a dazed state. So no it wasn’t a problem. We’re actually going to, when we get to Montgomery, we’re going to have a big Thanksgiving meal for our team as our Friday night meal and looking forward to getting some sweet potatoes and some turkey and some dressing and some corn. Maybe put a little corn in my mashed potatoes. Be good."
On how he will eat:
"Well, we play at 5 so I’m going to go for it."
On things the offense could improve on this week:
"There’s a list of things. For the sake of not trying to be negative and focus on the positives and focus on the things we are doing well, there’s a lot of good things that we are doing. But we didn’t handle movement in 12 personnel (two tight ends, two wide receivers and one running back) very well up front. There were way too many guys in the backfield. We had negative-yardage runs that are uncharacteristic of us.We had unblocked people that Darrynton was just better than and made them miss. And we’ve got to make some plays down the field. We’ve got to make some contested catches that we weren’t able to make that have to start showing up as we continue this stretch run. Offensively, those are the things. We’ve got to handle movement better, we go to eliminate negative yardage runs, and we’ve got to be able to make some contested catches down the field."
On whether he prefers canned cranberry sauce, homemade cranberry sauce or neither:
"Neither. Nah, I’m not a big cranberry guy. I think it was just ‘cause growing up, I didn’t really have that. That was probably a luxury we couldn’t afford. So I’m kind of a turkey, dressing, potatoes, gravy, corn, mix some corn into the gravy, green bean casserole. Really wasn’t until I got married that I got into some sweet potato casserole. That was the first time I’d really had that part of Thanksgiving but it’s been good. I’m more of a pecan pie guy. I don’t really get into the pumpkin pie, maybe just a piece -- maybe not even a piece, just a little taste kind of like a pumpkin spice deal. I think the thing I like the most though now, as I’ve matured, is the pumpkin roll. I think the pumpkin roll at the end with a little coffee. That’s the way to end the night."
On the progress of his ear injury from Georgia State:
"So I had my stitches removed after the win. Everything is healing fine. They’ve asked me to place a little more Neosporin on it, just so I don’t get a little overlap like a wrestler. So I’ve consulted JohnMark Bentley about what’s the best way to take care of my ear not to get that thing bent over. But everything appears to be fine. I’m hearing well and so it should be good."
