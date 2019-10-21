Appalachian State coach Eli Drinkwitz held his weekly press conference on Monday.
The Mountaineers travel to Mobile, Ala. this weekend for a Saturday game at South Alabama. The game will be played at noon on ESPNU.
App State (6-0, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference) is No. 21 in the AP Poll and is one of 10 undefeated teams in the FBS.
Here's what Drinkwitz said:
OPENING STATEMENT:
“Another week in the Sun Belt, another quality opponent. On the road, early kick, we’ve got a lot of challenges ahead of us. Their defensive front is extremely big, talented. They do a nice job with their scheme creating extra numbers in their run game. Offensively, they’ve got a dynamic running back, Tra Minter, and a nice wide receiver in the slot position, a go-to guy. So we’ve got our hands full this week. We’re going to need a great week of practice and preparation. Obviously again, anytime you go on the road, especially in this league, and have to play an early kick, you’ve got to do a great job of being focused. So that’s what we’re preparing for, and with that, we’ll open up for questions.”
On South Alabama’s close games and what threats he sees:
“We’ll I think you said it. They played an overtime game with Georgia Southern and really had control of that game for most of the game.And you know, seemed a back-and-forth battle with ULM, and had that game close late into the fourth quarter. And then really Troy, they were in that football game, like you said earlier, maybe a goal-line stand away from having the lead at halftime. So they know that they’re close and nothing’s going to make them more excited than to play on T.V. at home against a quality opponent so we know they’ll get their best shot. They’ve got talented football players. They’re just the second year in their scheme, it’s just a matter of time before it clicks. You think back here, I think it was the second year into Scott’s (Satterfield) scheme in the season where it really clicked. At any moment they can turn. Obviously we can’t allow it to be against us, so that’s why we have our full attention and focus on them.”
On the evaluation of the second-unit guys who got playing time:
“I’ve been challenging the staff. We’ve got to create quality depth. With only six games in, there’s a lot of football left to be played. We’ve played three games in the last 42 days and now we’re going to play six, potentially seven, in 42 days.So we’ve got to create depth, and we’ve got to get those guys in, specifically on defense. There was some guys that got to play — Zareon Hayes, Tyler Bird both had some good plays. KeSean Brown at the strike position. Milan Tucker had a nice tackle. So defensively we were able to get some young guys in there that were going to be relying on. Offensively, at the running back position, we’re still trying to find that third or fourth guy, especially with the injuries to Cam and to Chop (Daetrich Harrington). It was good to get some guys in there, and obviously we’ve got to do a better job of ball security, and that’s going to be a focus this week.”
On how he calls plays when the offense is trying to push tempo:
“That’s just kind of a secret sauce we can’t dole out. We have a mechanism in place. It’s not memorization. We have whether it’s a signal or code word or whatever it might be to let them know whenever we hit this, that’s what we’re going to do. So it’s similar to a two-minute offense but it’s not two play calls in the huddle or anything like that. There’s just a mechanism in place that our quarterback has, and those guys know that we can get this play going as quick as we can.”
On what he needs to see from running backs in practice to be a primary backup to Darrynton Evans and Marcus Williams:
“Don’t fumble.”
On what he decides to use as motivation for the team:
“I think it’s just the psych and way in which you motivate people. For me, I’m the type of person that, I like to have a chip on my shoulder. So things that make me feel, just on a personal level, disrespected tends to fuel the fire for me instead of patting me on the back and saying ‘you’re doing a really good job.’ This is the most praised generation in the history of the world. They’ve heard good job so many times that it means nothing to them now. It has to be specific praise or specific motivation, and that’s just what we’re trying to do, is find specific things to them that we can try to play at a high level. I think if you pat somebody on the back too much, then they get comfortable. I’ve always been the type of person and have been around the type of teams that the teams that constantly find their edge, that constantly have an edge to them, are the teams that play the best. And so we’re always trying to find our competitive edge, whatever that might be. I mean it’s not always a disrespect factor. It might be we want to make a statement. We want to perform at our best. That’s really how we differentiate it, and each week it’s a little bit different.”
On player confidence and maintaining it the right way:
“Yeah there’s two things: your confidence comes from your preparation. And whenever you prepare well throughout the week, you’re confident in your performances. And we’ve talked about hope versus expectation. You set the expectation — this is how we’re going to expect to play, this is what our expectations of performance are — and then you go meet that expectation. And that’s really how you build confidence instead of cockiness and arrogance. And then there’s two different things. We talk about we have pride in our program, a personal responsibility in daily excellence. Every single day, you have to wake and perform at your best, always compete to be better today than you were yesterday, and then there’s another type of pride, which is all about me. It’s the disease of me, it’s what’s best for me. And what we have to be cognizant of is when you’re playing at a high level and have rankings, and it’s all about ‘well what’s this going to be for me? How does this affect me? What do I get out of this? And when you have those I conversations and me conversations, that’s when you have issues. So what we’re all about is the team, the team, the team. And nobody is bigger than the team, and these are team contributions. This is a 1-0 mentality, and whether it’s Corey (Sutton) making big plays for us, or Darrynton making big plays for us or Zac (Thomas) making big plays for us, or (Jalen) Virgil coming and making a big play for us. It doesn’t matter because this team is excited about winning football games. They’re excited about what our identity of what Appalachian State 2019 football is. And as long as we’ll keep that motivation, I don’t worry about cockiness. It’s just confidence in our preparation and confidence in our performance. “
On George Blackstock and the plays he’s made over the last few games:
“You know a couple years ago I heard Dr. Kevin Elko talk, and he said two things that really stuck with me that stick out about George. The play doesn’t care who makes it. If you do your job, you can make the play. And that’s kind of George Blackstock. The play doesn’t care who makes it. It’s just the guy who plays with extreme effort and does his job can make the play. And then the other things he said is the game knows. You know, I think the game is pure and it rewards people who do things the right way and play hard and give great effort and lives a low-drama live. He’s always here, he’s not a problem, he’s a three-point-something student (GPA). Everything he does is personal responsibility and daily excellence. And the game knows. And the game rewards him. I’m not saying that I necessarily believe in football gods and all that. And I’m not saying I don’t, but I think the game knows and the game is rewarding him right now.”
On if Drinkwitz the offensive coordinator was happy with its 52-point performance vs. ULM:
“Well the offensive coordinator was happy but the head coach was pretty upset about the two turnovers. So it’s still one of those deals. I thought offensively we played, at times, well but was extremely disappointed with the turnovers. And we didn’t give up any sacks, but that was just because Zac made some unbelievable plays in the pocket. But we had three times where we had free rushers on the quarterback on third downs. That’s inexcusable. Cannot happen in a six-man protection scheme. So those things, as the head coach, have got to get corrected and have got to get corrected in a hurry. Because in a tight game, that’s the kind of stuff that gets you beat. And those were uncharacteristic for us because we didn’t do that the week before. And so that for me is the point of emphasis this week for the offense is don’t get caught up in the points, don’t get caught up in the explosive plays, you’ve got to get caught up in we had six penalties, two turnovers and three free runners on the quarterback. And that is not winning football at a consistent level. And so that’s what’s got to get corrected this week.”
On if getting into the Top-20 is motivational at all:
“No. We’re trying to win the Sun Belt Conference championship and a bowl game with class, integrity and academic excellence. Rankings don’t matter until we get done with the season, and then we’ll figure out where we’re at. But right now, all that is for us is just noise because they’re not giving us 20-something points when we get down to Mobile. Right now — again, for the alumni, for the administration, for the former players and all that — I get it, and I’m proud for them. But for this current team, they ain’t giving us anything at the halfway mark of the season. For us? No. What we’re ranked right now doesn’t matter. What we’re ranked at the end of the season, that’s what we’re going to sit there and say ‘OK, this is what’s been accomplished.’ When we have our banquet, we’ll talk about all the war stories and all the good successes and all that stuff, but right now we’re focused on this is what we’ve got to do this week to beat South Alabama, a quality opponent on the road that’s going to have — they’re backed into a corner. They’re going to have a tone of fight. A tone of fight. And they’ve got a great defensive front, they’ve got a solid running game, and that’s a recipe for an upset if we don’t sit there and take care of business and focus on what we need to do. We’re not trying to climb higher in the rankings. We’re just trying to beat South Alabama.”
On the South Alabama offense:
“Cephus Johnson (quarterback) from Davidson High School. I recruited him, recruited the Mobile area when I was at North Carolina State. I know Cephus, he’s got an outstanding family. Works extremely hard. Good player. He does a nice job with his feet. He can create and extend plays, much like the previous two quarterbacks that we’ve seen. He does throw a nice deep ball. Against Georgia Southern, he hit two for big gains and touchdowns. So he’s a good quality quarterback and it’s a guy that we’ve got to do a great job of containing in the pocket and having tight coverage against those wide receivers. Which is going to be a challenge because Kawaan Baker, like I said earlier, is a really good wide receiver. As good as anybody else in this league.”
On the South Alabama defense:
"I think Jordan Beaton is one of the best defensive linemen in the conference. I mean, he’s a large human being that takes up space and does a nice job of sheding blocks. So Baer and Noah — I mean, he’s 320 pounds. Noah is 265 on a good day. I mean that’s a lot of weight difference right here. They’ve got an experienced front. Their down three are seniors. So they’ve been in the scheme. They’ve played against us. They played against us last year. Again, they play a bear front (a bear front is when all interior offensive linemen are covered by defenders), they’re multiple — they play four down, they play three down, but primarily in a bear front. They don’t give up deep balls, make you drive the football the length of the field. So we’re going to have to be very disciplined and we’re going to have to be very focused on execution.”
