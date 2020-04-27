Almost two years ago, Darrynton Evans still had a lot to prove.
It was the 2018 football media day for the App State, coming on a glorious August afternoon in Boone about a month before the Mountaineers opened the season at Penn State. All players were available for interviews. And that included Evans, who had missed the entire 2017 season due to injury.
That day was the first time I talked with Evans (I took over this beat the week of the Wake Forest-App State game in 2017), turning out to be one of many times we would chat. I asked him about coming back from injury, his expectations, etc.
But I also brought up his punt return touchdown against Toledo in the 2016 Camellia Bowl and how the memory of that play, along with his extended absence from the field, seemed to stoke even more excitement about him finally being healthy again.
“I’m thinking about trying to make a name besides the bowl game. Everybody else, that’s the first thing they think of,” Evans said then. “I’m trying to do something else and forget about that, for now at least, and bring some more rings in for the team, get different things coming in, trying to get to a New Year’s Six bowl, stuff like that.”
A month later, Evans scored a touchdown the first time he touched the ball — a 100-yard kickoff return in a near upset of Penn State — and he made us all forget about that freshman who made one big play in a bowl game.
I brought that quote up to him last month, when we were talking about the interest he was getting from NFL teams. Considering everything he's done sense, it was pretty wild to see his goals had come to fruition.
“I feel like I did everything I said I was going to do. Now when people talk, they can talk about more than one play,” Evans said. “They can talk about a whole career versus one memory. So I would say now, with everything I’ve done at App, you know, I left my legacy there. Versus just coming there and being another guy.”
Evans took over the starting running back role halfway through that 2018 season when Jalin Moore’s career was ended at Arkansas State. He became the go-to option on offense during the 2019 season with Eli Drinkwitz. He won two Sun Belt title game MVP trophies and and the conference offensive player of the year award.
He helped App State win two more bowl games — a total of four more rings with the two SBC championships. The team also jockeyed for NY6 consideration and climbed through the Top 25 rankings with the assistance of Evans’ 24 total touchdowns.
Nearly two years after making his media day prediction, Evans is a Tennessee Titan. It's the only franchise that Evans got to visit in person before the COVID-19 pandemic forced meetings into a digital format.
All this is to say that Evans made good on his projection from a couple years ago. He’s the highest draft pick that App State has had since 2012. And now, he’s getting a well-deserved shot to electrify the NFL.
