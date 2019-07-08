Two former Appalachian State starting quarterbacks will be working together this football season.
Jamal Londry-Jackson, who played at App State from 2010 to 2013, announced on Monday afternoon that he would be joining the South Carolina football program.
June was a busy and hectic month but for good reasons. Excited to start this coaching journey at USC. #SpursUp pic.twitter.com/2Tb515AeTo— Jamal Londry-Jackson (@JLJACK12) July 8, 2019
Londry-Jackson told the Journal that he'll be an offensive graduate assistant with the Gamecocks. He spent the last two years pursuing a master's degree at Georgia State while also serving as an assistant academic adviser to the Panthers football team.
Jackson will get to work at the school with Taylor Lamb, a former four-year starter for the Mountaineers. This season will be Lamb's second as an offensive graduate assistant.
And the two will have to face their alma mater in 2019. App State will travel to South Carolina on Nov. 9, the Mountaineers' final non-conference game. The Gamecocks went 7-6 in 2018, including a 4-4 record in the Southeastern Conference.
Jackson and Lamb are responsible for some of the best quarterback play in App State history. As the starter in 2011 and 2012, Jackson churned out two strong seasons before an ACL tear in 2013 led to a battle with an autoimmune disease.
Jackson threw for 3,278 yards in 2012, the second-best season total in school history, and has the fifth-most passing yards in school history (5,971). He's tied with Armanti Edwards for the most 200-yard passing games in school history (10). He had seven straight games of 200 passing yards or more during the 2011 season.
Lamb is a recent face. He started from 2014 to 2017, setting the career passing touchdown record for the school and the Sun Belt Conference with 90. Behind Lamb, the Mountaineers won 30 games in his last three seasons, including three consecutive bowl victories.
Last season after Lamb's graduation, he was replaced by Zac Thomas. Thomas was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year, and the Mountaineers went 11-2 and became the Sun Belt champions.
App State opens its season at home with East Tennessee State on Aug. 31. South Carolina opens the same day at North Carolina.