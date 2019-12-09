Appalachian State has named Shawn Clark the interim head football coach.
The program announced the move on Monday afternoon in a press release, saying that Eli Drinkwitz was leaving the university to "accept a head coaching opportunity at another university."
It's been widely reported that Drinkwitz will be the next coach at Missouri. His hiring will be made official there on Tuesday morning.
Clark will coach App State in the New Orleans Bowl against UAB on Dec. 21.
"I would like to thank Chancellor Everts and Doug Gillin for trusting me with the opportunity to coach this team," Clark said. "I love our team, and we will do everything we can to send off our seniors in the right way and give our young men a great bowl experience."
Clark graduated from App State in 1998, and he has served as the offensive line coach for the last four seasons. He worked under former head coaches Drinkwitz and Scott Satterfield.
"Appalachian State wishes Coach Drinkwitz all the best," Chancellor Sheri Everts said. "Under his leadership, Appalachian State Football has enjoyed unprecedented national rankings. We know he will continue a successful career, and we will always call him a Mountaineer."
Added Gillin: "Our football team has made history all season long, and we thank Coach Drinkwitz for leading this program to new heights as we aspire to be the best Group of Five program in college football. We wish Eli, Lindsey and the girls all the best. I look forward to identifying our next head football coach and introducing him very soon."
App State finished 12-1 in Drinkwitz's only season at the helm, beating both North Carolina and South Carolina on their way to a Sun Belt Conference championship.
