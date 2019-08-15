Appalachian State athletics announced on Thursday that it will honor former head coach Jerry Moore with a plaza and a statue outside the stadium.
The plaza and statue will appear in front of the new north end zone facility at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The facility is still set to debut for the 2020 football season.
Moore will be recognized at App State on Aug. 31 during the season opener against East Tennessee State. Moore went 215-87 with the Mountaineers, a record that includes three straight Division I-AA national championships and 10 Southern Conference championships.
"We are excited to recognize Coach Moore with a permanent structure that is a testament to his legacy with this great university, Mountaineer athletics, Mountaineer football, the High Country community and throughout college football," Athletics Director Doug Gillin said in a school-issued release. "The impact he had on countless student-athletes, fans, alums and friends of Appalachian State University is immeasurable. Because of Coach Moore, those that took the field with him and many others who paved the way, the future of Appalachian State Athletics continues to be bright."
The 2019 season will be the 30-year anniversary of Moore's arrival in Boone in 1989. He coached the Mountaineers until 2012, when he was replaced by Scott Satterfield.
To donate to the plaza and statue fund, click here.
Here is an excerpt from the announcement highlighting Moore's career:
The winningest football coach in Appalachian State University and Southern Conference history, Moore compiled a 215-87 record in his 24 seasons at Appalachian State (1989-2012), including 10 SoCon championships, 18 postseason appearances and an unprecedented three straight NCAA Division I FCS/I-AA national titles (2005-07). In 31 years as a head coach, Moore was 242-135-2, which is good for top 15 all-time among NCAA Division I coaches. In 2012 alone, Moore passed coaching legends Bo Schembechler (234 victories) and Woody Hayes (238) on the all-time wins list.
Appalachian State became a household name when Moore led his troops to perhaps the biggest and most prominent upset in college football history, a 34-32 triumph over the University of Michigan in the 2007 season opener. The victory over Michigan, college football's all-time winningest program that came into the contest ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, marked the first time that an FCS team ever toppled a nationally ranked FBS opponent. The victory also compelled the AP to change its long-standing history of only accepting votes for FBS teams in its Top 25 poll, a move that allowed the Mountaineers to become the first FCS team to ever receive votes in the poll, which they did on three occasions in 2007.
- College Football Hall of Fame, Class of 2014
- North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame, Class of 2009
- Southern Conference Hall of Fame, Class of 2014
- Appalachian State Athletics Hall of Fame, Class of 2015
- The Order of the Long Leaf Pine (2018)
- Fellowship of Christian Athletes Lifetime Achievement Award (2007)
- Baylor University Wall of Honor (2013)
- Neyland Award presented by Knoxville Quarterback Club (2015)
- FCA Wall of Champions (2019)
- AFCA Division I-AA/FCS National Coach of the Year (2005, 2006, 2007)
- Eddie Robinson I-AA/FCS National Coach of the Year, The Sports Network (2006)
- Liberty Mutual FCS National Coach of the Year (2009)
- AFCA Regional Coach of the Year (1994, 1995, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010)
- SoCon Coach of the Year (1991, 1994, 1995, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010)