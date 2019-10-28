Appalachian St South Alabama Football

Teammates celebrate with Appalachian State wide receiver Thomas Hennigan, left, after a touchdown against South Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

The Southeastern Conference on Monday announced kickoff times for its slate of Nov. 9 games, one of which was No. 20 Appalachian State's visit to South Carolina.

The Mountaineers (7-0, 4-0 Sun Belt) will play the Gamecocks at 7 p.m. in Williams-Brice Stadium. 

The game will be aired on ESPN2. 

App State is coming off a 30-3 victory against South Alabama on Saturday, and is riding a 13-game win streak that dates back to last season. Appalachian has already beaten one Power-Five team this season, winning at North Carolina, 34-31. 

The Mountaineers are the third-highest Group-of-Five team in both the AP Poll and the Amway Coaches Poll. The two program above them are SMU (No. 15 in AP, No. 14 in Coaches) and Cincinnati (No. 17, No. 18).

Appalachian plays on short rest this week, taking on Georgia Southern at home. The game starts at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.

