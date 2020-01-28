Akeem Davis-Gaither and Darrynton Evans are both going after an NFL dream this spring.
And they’re trying to put part of that process to good use.
Both former Appalachian State football players, who helped the Mountaineers register a 13-win season in 2019, are turning their upcoming pro days into a fundraising effort as part of a greater service effort with their representation, Element Sports.
Davis-Gaither, a North Carolina native, is raising money for Communities in Schools of Thomasville.
Evans, a junior who declared for the NFL Draft after the season, is doing so for the Endometrial Cancer Action Network for African Americans.
In his second season as a starter, Evans was named the Sun Belt Conference’s offensive player of the year after 1,480 rushing yards. His 24 total touchdowns was the third-highest figure in the nation, behind only Wiconsin’s Jonathan Taylor (26) and SMU’s Xavier Jones (25).
Evans is fundraising for ECANA because his mother battled and beat endometrial cancer in 2019.
“Our family realized some things going through that with my mom,” Evans said. “We learned that Endometrial Cancer affects black women at a much higher rate than other women. We realized that many women and families are not as fortunate as ours in dealing with this disease.
“Many women do not know the signs to look for, and therefore do not catch it early. Many families are not fortunate enough to have the means to deal with the extremely high cost of insurance and treatment. Many women do not have the support that they need to deal with their diagnosis.”
Davis-Gaither, who earned Sun Belt defensive player of the year honors during his senior season, had 104 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, eight PBUs, one interception and a blocked field goal in his final App State season.
He grew up in Thomasville. Communities In Schools is a nationwide organization that offers different types of support to students.
“Twenty percent of the population of Thomasville is below the poverty line. 100% of kids in Thomasville Schools qualify for the free lunch program,” Davis-Gaither said. “There are many single parent households who struggle just to put food on the table.
“Communities in Schools is not only the leading dropout prevention organization in the country, in Thomasville it truly serves as a community of support for the kids and families who need it most, providing not only academic support to students, but emotional and financial support to families.”
Those interested have two options to donate. They can either donate money in bulk, or they pledge a certain amount of money for each inch the former App State athletes jump during their vertical leaps at pro day/the NFL Combine (should they receive invites).
To read more about Evans’ cause, click here.
