On Friday, Appalachian State announced that its athletics director, Doug Gillin, had been named to the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee.
He will be the Sun Belt Conference representative from now until June 30, 2023.
Gillin has been App State's AD since 2015, helping the school foster a nationally ranked football program while helping the department fortify many conference contenders since joining the Sun Belt in 2014.
Here's a look at what the committee does, who else is on it with Gillin, and some of the issues that might be worked on in the near future.
What does the NCAA DI Football Oversight Committee do?
According to NCAA website, here's what the committee is responsible for:
"The Football Oversight Committee will ensure that appropriate oversight of football for both the Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision is maintained; enhance the development of the sport and make recommendations related to regular-season and postseason football. The committee will prioritize enhancement of the student-athlete educational experience (academically and athletically), and in doing so, promote student-athletes’ personal growth and leadership development. It will work in conjunction with appropriate governance entities to provide solutions to issues impacting the health and safety of football student-athletes.
"The Football Oversight Committee will supervise procedures for licensing of postseason bowls and qualifications and/or selection procedures for the FCS Championship. The committee will review recommendations from the NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee and process other issues related to the administration of the FCS Championship. The committee will assume many of the duties of the former NCAA Division I Football Issues Committee and will provide direction to the NCAA Football Rules Committee regarding playing rules governing FBS and FCS football. The committee will be comprised of representatives from each divisional subgroup that sponsors football. "
Who else is on the committee?
The committee has 15 voting members, all of which represents a different conference. It also has five council members (which has to include an FBS rep and an FCS rep). There are also nine non-council members, one of which has to be a head coach representative for the American Football Coaches Association Board of Trustees.
Also included is one football representative from the Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, as well as four non-voting members: Executive Director of the AFCA, chair of the Division I Football Championship Committee, a faculty athletics representative, and one football student-athlete from the subdivision not represented by the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee member.
Here is the current voting roster, not including Gillin:
- Greg Byrne, Alabama (SEC)
- Mark Alnutt, Buffalo (MAC)
- Mark Harlan, Utah (Pac-12)
- Sandy Barbour, Penn State (Big Ten)
- Committee chair Shane Lyons, West Virginia (Big 12)
- Whit Babcock, Virgina Tech (ACC)
- Mike Hamrick, Marshall (Conference USA)
- Bret A. Gilliland (Mountain West)
- Jennifer Williams, Alabama State (SWAC)
- Samantha Huge, William & Mary (Colonial)
- Vice-chair Patty Viverito (Missouri Valley)
- Jean Gee, Montana (Big Sky)
-Student-athlete rep Christian Ellsworth, Northern Iowa (Missouri Valley)
- Patrick Kraft, Temple (AAC)
What issues is the committee currently examining?
In October, the committee set up its strategic priorities through the 2021-22 academic year. It highlighted four issues: heath and safety initiatives and research; transfer data and trends; the four-game redshirt rule; and review of the recruiting landscape.
Another topic that will surely come up for the committee, as well as the NCAA as a whole, is the growing presence of name, image and likeness bills that are being submitted throughout the nation.
