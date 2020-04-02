Appalachian State scooped up a transfer wide receiver on Thursday, picking up a commitment from Jacoby Pinckney.
Pinckney, who's 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, comes to Boone from Virginia Tech. He will will sit out the 2021 football season due to NCAA transfer rules. He announced his decision on Twitter.
Change of scenery, let’s rock🙏🏾 #GoApp pic.twitter.com/i3PI4eFe4z— Jacoby Pinckney (@jpinckney18) April 2, 2020
Pinckney is the younger brother of Brandon Pinckney, who played at App State from 2013 to 2017.
Jacoby Pinckney redshirted the 2019 season as a true freshman with the Hokies, meaning he will have three seasons of eligibility left after 2020.
He joins to App State at an ideal time. With senior wide receivers Corey Sutton, Thomas Hennigan and Jalen Virgil set to play their last season in 2020, Pinckney will have the opportunity to contribute immediately once eligible.
Pinckney is from Spartanburg, S.C., where he played at Dorman High School. During his sophomore (2016) and junior (2017) seasons there, he had at least 65 receptions, 968 yards and five touchdowns. His senior year in 2018, Pinckney grabbed 35 catches and registered 524 yards with four touchdowns.
According to the Spartanburg Herald-Journal, Pinckney had multiple ACC and SEC offers coming out of high school, with a top four of Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Virginia Tech.
App State opens the 2020 season on Sept. 5 against Morgan State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.