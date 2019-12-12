Appalachian State spring scrimmage

Appalachian State linebackers coach D.J. Smith works with players before the Mountaineer Day spring scrimmage, March 30, 2019 at Kidd Brewer Stadium

 Walt Unks/Journal

D.J. Smith, Appalachian State's outside linebackers coach for the last two seasons, will be heading to Missouri.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported on Thursday that Smith will join the staff of new Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz, who took over the program after one season with App State. 

It'll be the first Power-Five job for Smith, an App State alum who's worked for the program in some capacity since 2016.

Smith is the third Mountaineers staffer to follow Drinkwitz to the Southeastern Conference. He joins Erik Link, the special teams coordinator, and Charlie Harbison, the defensive backs coach. Their positions haven't been official announced by the Tigers program yet.

On top of his involvement with the program, Smith is one of the greatest defensive players to set foot in Kidd Brewer Stadium.

He racked up 525 tackles in his career, the second-highest total in school history. He only trails Dexter Coakley, a College Football Hall of Famer, who had 616. 

Smith was a true freshman starter for the 2007 I-AA national championship team. He started 50-consecutive games, making at least 120 tackles a season, en route to two All-American nods (2009 and 2010). Smith played four years in the NFL after being drafted in the sixth round by the Green Bay Packers. 

He oversaw the final two seasons of Noel Cook and Akeem Davis-Gaither, who became a strong outside tandem in App State's 3-4 defense.

Davis-Gaither earned Sun Belt defensive player of the year recognition this season. The senior has 95 total tackles this season, 14 for loss, to go along with 4.5 sacks. 

App State went 12-1 this season, winning the Sun Belt Conference outright for the second straight year. The Mountaineers play in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 21.  They will play UAB. 

