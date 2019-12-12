D.J. Smith, Appalachian State's outside linebackers coach for the last two seasons, will be heading to Missouri.
Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported on Thursday that Smith will join the staff of new Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz, who took over the program after one season with App State.
It'll be the first Power-Five job for Smith, an App State alum who's worked for the program in some capacity since 2016.
Smith is the third Mountaineers staffer to follow Drinkwitz to the Southeastern Conference. He joins Erik Link, the special teams coordinator, and Charlie Harbison, the defensive backs coach. Their positions haven't been official announced by the Tigers program yet.
On top of his involvement with the program, Smith is one of the greatest defensive players to set foot in Kidd Brewer Stadium.
He racked up 525 tackles in his career, the second-highest total in school history. He only trails Dexter Coakley, a College Football Hall of Famer, who had 616.
Smith was a true freshman starter for the 2007 I-AA national championship team. He started 50-consecutive games, making at least 120 tackles a season, en route to two All-American nods (2009 and 2010). Smith played four years in the NFL after being drafted in the sixth round by the Green Bay Packers.
He oversaw the final two seasons of Noel Cook and Akeem Davis-Gaither, who became a strong outside tandem in App State's 3-4 defense.
Davis-Gaither earned Sun Belt defensive player of the year recognition this season. The senior has 95 total tackles this season, 14 for loss, to go along with 4.5 sacks.
App State went 12-1 this season, winning the Sun Belt Conference outright for the second straight year. The Mountaineers play in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 21. They will play UAB.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State senior inside linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) kisses the trophy following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State senior offensive lineman Victor Johnson (75) celebrates with the trophy following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz dries off with a towel during an interview after players dumped Gatorade on him following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4, center) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Noah Hannon (60) in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State senior offensive lineman Victor Johnson (75) celebrates after Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) scored a touchdown over Louisiana in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State senior defensive lineman E.J. Scott (98) celebrates after forcing and recovering a fumble from Louisiana in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) runs the ball in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) runs the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) lifts the trophy to celebrate following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Shaun Jolly (3) tackles Louisiana wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (2) in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) runs the ball in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) runs the ball in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) runs the ball past Louisiana defense for a touchdown in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) runs the ball through Louisiana's defense in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) celebrates a touchdown with Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Louisiana quarterback Levi Lewis (1) runs the ball past Appalachian State defense in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4, center) celebrates a touchdown with teammates in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Louisiana running back Raymond Calais (4) is tackled by Appalachian State freshman defensive back Nicholas Ross (26) in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) celebrates a touchdown with teammates Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil (58) and Appalachian State junior wide receiver Malik Williams (14) in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Baer Hunter (51) laughs with a teammate in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State players and fans celebrate following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
People hold the flag while the Star Spangled Banner is performed prior to the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) throws a pass in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
An Appalachian State cheerleader's hair flies in the air while performing in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) breaks away from Louisiana defensive back Deuce Wallace (25) in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State freshman tight end Ricky Kofoed (84) encouraged the crowd to get pumped up in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Louisiana wide receiver Peter Leblanc (29) runs the ball in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State redshirt freshman running back Camerun Peoples (6) waves a flag prior to the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) runs through the smoke with teammates prior to the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Baer Hunter (51) celebrates after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz directs his team from the sidelines in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore outside linebacker Tanner Ellenberger (37) listens as a coach talks in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State redshirt freshman outside linebacker Nick Hampton (31) celebrates after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) celebrates after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
A member of the Appalachian State cheer team smiles before the players make their entrance on the field prior to the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz prior to the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Louisiana defensive back Terik Miller (38) breaks up a pass intended for Appalachian State junior wide receiver Malik Williams (14) in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
An Appalachian State cheerleader performs prior to the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) celebrates in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State cheerleaders perform in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State fans cheer in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles (8) breaks up a pass intended for Louisiana wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (2) in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. Jean-Charles was called for holding. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State fans cheer in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Louisiana running back Chris Smith (21) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State cheerleaders perform in front of Sunbelt signage in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State redshirt freshman tight end Trey Ross (86), Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87) and Appalachian State freshman tight end Ricky Kofoed (84) get pumped up prior to the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Baer Hunter (51) laughs with a teammate in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State outside linebackers coach D.J. Smith speaks to players in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State senior inside linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) celebrates after tackling Louisiana running back Elijah Mitchell (15) in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Louisiana head coach Billy Napier in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz looks on from the sidelines in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Louisiana wide receiver Jarrod Jackson (17) makes a reception in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz shares a laugh with referees in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Members of the Appalachian State marching band cheer in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State cheerleaders perform in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Louisiana quarterback Levi Lewis (1) throws a pass in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Travis Meeler kisses his 5-year-old daughter, Khloe, on the forehead while watching the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game between Appalachian State and Louisiana on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior defensive back Kaiden Smith (13) tackles Louisiana running back Chris Smith (21) in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State fans cheer in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore tight end Henry Pearson (88) is tackled by Louisiana linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill (2) in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State redshirt freshman tight end Miller Gibbs (81) celebrates with fans following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
A referee breaks up a dispute between Louisiana linebacker Jacques Boudreaux (59), Louisiana wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (2) and Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz directs his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Baer Hunter (51) defends in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz holds up the trophy to celebrate following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State fans celebrate following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87) and Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) celebrate with the trophy following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State senior inside linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) lifts the trophy in the air while Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) holds the Sun Belt over his shoulder following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz holds the trophy to celebrate following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) holds the Sun Belt over his shoulder while Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) lifts the trophy to celebrate following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
XX HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES –
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.