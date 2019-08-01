BOONE — Eliah Drinkwitz gave an update on star wide receiver Corey Sutton during Appalachian State's football media day on Thursday.
The App State head coach said he is waiting to make an disciplinary decision on Sutton, who was arrested in June for marijuana possession.
"Corey Sutton, we're still waiting for the judicial process and student conduct to play out," Drinkwitz said. "Then I'll be able to make a decision based on the evidence or information that we have at that time.
"And as soon as I make that information, I'll making an announcement regarding that situation."
Sutton was a stalwart for the passing game last season, grabbing 44 receptions and 10 touchdowns to go along with 773 receiving yards. The 6-foot-3 redshirt junior joined the program before the 2017 season as a transfer from Kansas State.
Of App State's eight top pass catchers of 2018, seven return this season — Sutton, Thomas Hennigan, Malik Williams, Jalen Virgil, Henry Pearson, Collin Reed and Darrynton Evans.
The Mountaineers open the season on Aug. 31 with a home game against East Tennessee State.