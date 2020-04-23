Appalachian State picked up the commitment of Deshon Parker on Thursday.
Parker is a transfer from James Madison, which just went through a coaching change. Parker has two years of eligibility left and will likely sit out the upcoming season due to NCAA transfer rules. He will be able to play for the Mountaineers starting in the 2021-22 season.
Next Chapter🖤💛 #TakeTheStairs pic.twitter.com/eBysQ4aCT6— DeshonParker (@Deshon_Parker) April 23, 2020
After earning a spot on the all-CAA Rookie Team in 2018-19, Parker averaged over 10 points for a 9-21 Dukes team last season. During his freshman year, he started 18 games and played in 33 total while taking over the team's starting spot at point guard. The 6-foot-4 native of Huber Heights, Ohio, hit 39.8 percent of his 3-point attempts in his first college year.
His 3-point percentage dipped to 24.4 percent in the 2019-20 season while his assists per game (from three assists to four assistants) and average point output increased (5.7 to 10.1).
Parker joins a class of three 2020 recruits — point guard Xavion Brown (from Calif.), shooting guard Michael Eads (Fla.) and forward C.J. Huntley (a Davidson native) — and a fellow transfer in R.J. Duhart, a JUCO transfer from Northwest Mississippi C.C.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.