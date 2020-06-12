Doug Gillin, Appalachian State's athletics director, announced on Friday that a phased plan for the return of student-athletes has already started, and that it will begin ramping up over the coming month.
The official release comes as many universities across the nation attempt to get back to a normal schedule following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gillin said in the school release that when the NCAA announced voluntary workouts could start on June 1, App State started phase one, which included the return of football and athletic training staffs, as well as a small group of athletes returning from injury.
On Monday, a 20-man group of football players will begin voluntary workouts under the supervision of the strength and conditioning staff. Two more groups will follow, starting on June 22 and July 6, respectively.
Every student will be tested when they arrive on campus, and if they test positive for the novel coronavirus, they will quarantine for 14 days (with daily checkups from the medical staff.
"Among the protocols for student-athletes and staff on campus are a daily health questionnaire, daily temperature and pulse oximeter checks, social distancing of at least six feet, face coverings and proper hand washing.]," Gillin said. "We will perform enhanced cleaning and sanitizing of all equipment and facilities before and after every workout, rehab and treatment session."
The men's and women's basketball team will also return on July 6, followed by another phase of remaining fall athletes ahead of the start of the fall semester on Aug. 17.
